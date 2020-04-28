Senate District 47 candidate Q&A: Gary Marbut
1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

This sounds like trolling to raise taxes. I do not support increased taxation.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

This sounds like trolling to raise taxes. I do not support increased taxation.

3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?

The more refined question may be, who can best manage Montana's public lands? I believe that homegrown, in-state managers, under state supervision, do a better job managing our public lands than do imported or distant federal managers who may not understand or be in sync with our Montana ethic and culture. I believe a shift in management of federally-claimed public lands to state management would better secure and protect these public lands for our children and grandchildren.

Gary Marbut

Gary Marbut

Editor's note

As June's primary election nears, the Missoulian is running Q&As with candidates for legislative offices in western Montana. Today, we look at Senate District 47 in Missoula and Lake counties. Marbut is running unopposed in the Green Party primary.

Bio

Name: Gary Marbut

District: Senate District 47

Political party: Green Party

Age: 73

Family: Spouse, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Education: Yes

Political experience: Yes

Online campaign info:  

Ways voters can contact you:  gary@marbut.com

