Senate District 7 candidate Q&A: Diane L. Magone

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Education is the most important gift we can give our children. As our society continues to change and adapt to a new age of technology, it is more important than ever to ensure that our students have access to affordable education. I would advocate for legislation that, at the very least, would provide for two years of free academic and vocational education to all Montana students at our public colleges. I also would work with unions and businesses to develop strong apprenticeship programs that bridge between high schools and our trades.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
There is a huge shortage of affordable housing in both Mineral and Sanders counties. We do not have available housing for people considering moving to our area for jobs so they go elsewhere, leaving positions in our workforce unfilled. In the 2019 session, a bill was passed that established a loan program for eligible low- and moderate-income applicants using funds from the coal severance tax fund. In the next session, we need to continue to address this problem by considering additional legislation that allows for the provision of grants, tax credits, and low-interest loans that encourage new construction.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
In no way do I support the transfer of our federal public lands to the states. Additionally, I think that agencies, businesses, forest users and other interested parties should focus on working together as coalitions to help guide how our public lands are managed to benefit all of us in ways that are responsible and diverse, and that preserve and protect this incredible resource for future generations. A big threat in Montana is the blockage of public access by private individuals who are buying parcels of land previously owned by lumber companies and the railroads.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.