Senate District 7 candidate Q&A: Diane L. Magone

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Education is the most important gift we can give our children. As our society continues to change and adapt to a new age of technology, it is more important than ever to ensure that our students have access to affordable education. I would advocate for legislation that, at the very least, would provide for two years of free academic and vocational education to all Montana students at our public colleges. I also would work with unions and businesses to develop strong apprenticeship programs that bridge between high schools and our trades.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?