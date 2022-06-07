UPDATED: Missoulians support Aging Services levy

Missoula voters overwhelmingly supported an Aging Services levy at the polls Tuesday. As of 9:53 p.m., votes were 16,259 for the levy and 6,570 against.

“I think we need to support Missoula Aging Services as much as we possibly can,” said voter Emma Young. “It’s a really important service.”

Just over 24,000 votes had been counted by 10 p.m. on Election Day. Unlike previous in-person elections, ballots were only collected at polling places without being run through counting machines on site. All ballots had to be transported to the Missoula County election center for tabulating.

In the race for Montana's new western congressional district, former Rep. Ryan Zinke was leading the Republican primary both regionally and in Missoula County by 4,166 votes to challenger Al Olszewski at 3,047 and Mary Todd at 1,013. Matt Jette had 516 votes and Mitch Heuer received 192 to round out the GOP field.

On the Democratic side, congressional candidate Monica Tranel had a wide lead in Missoula County over Cora Neumann, 10,687 -2,899, with Tom Winter trailing at 1,276. Neuman conceded to Tranel shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Aging Services ballot measure replaces the current annual flat funding of Missoula Aging Services with a permanent levy of four mills to fund services for the county elderly population.

The increased revenue would be used to avoid a reduction of local services to older adults in the county provided by Missoula Aging Services.

The fiscal impact of the levy on a home with a taxable value of $100,000 is estimated at $3.69 each year of the levy and $7.38 on a home with a taxable value of $200,000.

Voter Melissa Bancroft said she’s supporting the levy “because it’s (Missoula Aging Services) drastically underfunded.”

“Oh my God, they need the help,” Bancroft stressed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Missoula County Elections Office reported an issue with ballots printed for voters in the Lewis and Clark 90 West precinct, where the Republican committeeman race between Nick Taber and Mike Hopkins was left off the ballot.

In the nonpartisan race for Justice of the Peace Department 1, early results appeared to eliminate Daniel Chris Kaneff. Bill Burt and Alex Beal were the early leaders in the judges’ race.

Early results also indicated primary winners in a number of contested legislative races:

House District 50 (D)

Andrea Olsen – 1,086

Tom Steenberg – 1,064

State Representative District 98 (D)

Bob Carter - 774

Andy Nelson - 558

State Representative District 100 (D)

Dave Severson - 650

Zooey Zephyr - 834

State Representative District 96 (D)

Johnathan Karlen – 838

Linda Swanson - 409

State Senator District 49 (R)

Nancy Burgoyne - 526

Brad Tschida – 1,649

State Rep District 14 (R)

Denley Lodge - 92

Randy Mitchell - 26

State Rep District 97 (R)

Michael Burks - 603

Lyn Hellegaard - 640

This story will be updated with final results when available.

