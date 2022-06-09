Voter turnout ‘healthy,’ Missoula County elections administrator says

Despite concerns that eliminating in-person voter registration might impede voter turnout in the June 7 primary election, the percentage of voters who participated in the election Tuesday was similar to the most recent midterm primary and higher than earlier midterm elections.

According to the Missoula County Elections Office, turnout Tuesday was 36.89%. Turnout in the last midterm primary in 2018 came in at 36.4%.

Even though University of Montana political science expert Sara Rinfret told the Missoulian she believed voting rule changes would depress voter turnout, Austin Markus James, chief legal counsel for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, pointed out Tuesday’s turnout was notably higher than previous midterm primary elections.

According to data from the Montana Secretary of State’s office, turnout in 2014 was 26%. Turnout came in at 21% in 2010, 27% in 2006 and 14% in 2002.

“What we ended up with here is pretty darn healthy,” said Bradley Seaman, Missoula County elections administrator, on Thursday.

“We always want voters to vote more,” he added.

Seaman said the mail-in return rate for the June 7 election was more than 50%.

More than 30,000 Missoulians voted by mail in Tuesday’s election, and 2,359 voted at 27 polling places across the county.

Robert Saldin with the University of Montana's Department of Political Science, said the relatively high turnout Tuesday isn't surprising. Changing rules like same-day voter registration has been shown to create little impact on election turnout, according to political analysts who study those rule changes.

"I do think as a general matter, when it comes to eliminating same-day registration and various other rule changes about voting procedures, those things tend to have a pretty modest effect on turnout," said Saldin.

While there may be isolated cases where voters were turned away because they couldn't register on Election Day, Saldin said, "it's just not a huge effect."

"People who want to vote figure out a way to vote," he said.

On Thursday, Seaman also suggested three possible solutions for the omission of two committeeperson races from Tuesday’s ballots.

Seaman offered to conduct another election for Republican Precinct Committeeman of the Lewis and Clark 90W and Republican Precinct Committeewoman of the Hellgate 96E. Ballots for the new election would have to be sent to all eligible voters, not just Republicans, Seaman wrote in a letter Thursday.

“We have no way of identifying which voters returned Democratic party primary ballots,” Seaman wrote.

A new election needs to take place “within a reasonably short amount of time,” or else the next available opportunity to conduct a precinct chairperson election will be the 2024 primary election.

The other two options include allowing the Republican Central Committee to appoint replacements to the vacant seats or conduct its own internal election process.

The committee has until June 24 to contact Seaman to utilize the county’s assistance in conducting another election.

