Voting rules hinder Missoula turnout

Eliminating same-day voter registration likely hurt turnout in Tuesday's primary election, in which 32,676 votes were cast in Missoula County. Turnout was 36.89%.

Despite a general feeling of “levy fatigue” among some voters, Missoulians supported an Aging Services levy at the polls Tuesday.

Candidates on Tuesday's ballot also included younger, more progressive candidates.

According to University of Montana political science expert Sara Rinfret, name recognition and grassroots mobilization played an important role in shaping the vote, particularly in the race for Montana’s new congressional seat.

Missoula voters supported Monica Tranel on the Democratic side and Ryan Zinke on the Republican ticket.

“We have a lot of new individuals running for office for the first time on progressive platforms,” Rinfret noted. “…The younger generation is showing up and running and testing the old guard.”

Democratic races

The wave of younger competitors includes legislative candidates like Zooey Zephyr in State District 100. Zephyr beat out Dave Severson, a veteran legislator, union leader and Missoula high school teacher. The vote count was 1,467 to 929.

Also in the Democratic State Representative races, Bob Carter defeated Andy Nelson in State District 98, 987 to 728. In State District 96, Johnathan Karlen won over Linda Swanson, 984 to 491.

Carter worked as a stay-at-home father and community volunteer for various organizations after working in Silicon Valley.

Karlen is a Boone and Crockett Club Wildlife Conservation Fellow at UM and is working toward a master's degree in public administration. He also serves on the city’s Energy and Climate team.

The final contested Democratic race saw Andrea Olsen narrowly edging Tom Steenberg in House District 50. The vote count was 2,627 to 1,569. Steenberg had been appointed to fill an uncompleted term in that district.

Olsen previously represented HD 100.

Republican races

On the Republican ballot, Missoula voters supported Brad Tschida over Nancy Burgoyne, 2,272 to 732, in the State Senate District 49 race.

Tschida was majority whip in the state House from 2017 to 2018 and majority leader from 2018 to 2020. He also trumpeted allegations of issues with the 2020 election in Missoula County.

Lyn Hellegaard was leading a close race Wednesday against Michael Burks in State District 97. The vote count on Wednesday was 886 to 847.

Hellegaard, a former city council member, has run for office in three different House districts.

Finally, in State District 14, incumbent Denley Lodge beat out challenger Randy Mitchell, 133 to 41.

Judges

In the nonpartisan race for Justice of the Peace Department 1, Tuesday’s primary eliminated Daniel Chris Kaneff.

Kaneff was running against former Missoula Sheriff deputy Bill Burt and incumbent Alex Beal.

Beal pulled in 17,148 votes, followed by Burt at 6,670 and Kaneff with 4,077.

Justice Court handles misdemeanor criminal cases within county (but not city) jurisdiction, initial appearances for most defendants charged with felonies, and civil matters up to $15,000 (including evictions). It is split between two departments — currently, Beal shares Justice Court duties with Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway.

Beal filed for reelection for this election cycle, hoping to continue his role serving as one of two judges in the county’s Justice Court.

Beal got started in Justice Court in 2018 after he took home a 62% victory over Marie Andersen. Since then, he points to robust changes and growth in the court that have made it more accessible and a place where defendants have the opportunity to take rehabilitative approaches.

His opponent, Burt, spent the last two decades as a deputy for the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Burt retired from the sheriff’s office this year. He points to his career in law enforcement as a natural stepping stone to serving as a judge.

Aging levy

On Wednesday, with 204 provisional ballots left to count, the vote tally was 21,916 for the levy and 8,855 against.

The ballot measure replaces the flat funding for Missoula Aging Services with a permanent levy of four mills. Prior to implementing the aging levy, the funding for Missoula Aging Services remained flat for 15 years.

Missoula Aging Services CEO Lisa Sheppard said the levy goes toward more than 20 programs the organization provides to older Missoulians.

“The levy is critical to our ability to maintain all those services,” Sheppard said.

She pointed out supporting seniors aging in their homes is a cost-effective strategy for individuals and taxpayers.

“Aging is something that really affects everybody,” Sheppard added. She thanked the community for supporting the levy.

“I think we need to support Missoula Aging Services as much as we possibly can,” said voter Emma Young on Tuesday. “It’s a really important service.”

The fiscal impact on a home with a taxable value of $100,000 is estimated at $3.69 each year of the levy and $7.38 on a home with a taxable value of $200,000.

Voter Melissa Bancroft said she’s supporting the levy “because it’s (Missoula Aging Services) drastically underfunded.”

“Oh my God, they need the help,” Bancroft stressed on Tuesday.

Ballot issues

On Monday, the Missoula County Elections Office reported an issue with ballots printed for voters in the Lewis and Clark 90 West precinct.

The Republican committeeman race between Nick Taber and Mike Hopkins was left off the ballot. 2,421 active or provisionally registered voters reside in the precinct, which spans a portion of the South Hills neighborhood just south of 39th Street.

Precinct committee representatives are elected to serve as voting members on their parties’ respective central committees in the county. The Elections Office runs the elections for these positions on behalf of the Republican and Democratic central committees in Missoula County.

The elections office started looking into a way to resolve the oversight after a voter pointed it out Monday.

“Every race in an election matters, and we unfortunately made a mistake by not catching that this one race was missing from these ballots,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said in a press release. “We are working with the Montana Secretary of State and our County Attorney’s Office for additional guidance and to see what remedies are available. We’ll also work to further refine our proofing process to minimize the chances of this mistake happening again.”

