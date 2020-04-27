'We want to be smart': Missoula County's extra-slow reopening

Missoula’s extra-slow return to normalcy represents the middle ground between the rest of the state and some local residents’ desires.
Gov. Steve Bullock has begun to gradually ease restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. On Friday, Missoula County officials announced that they would take an even more gradual approach.
During her Monday briefing, incident commander Cindy Farr said that, out of hundreds of comments on this plan, the overwhelming majority favored a slow reopening — and many favored one even slower than what the county has chosen.
“Our goal is to move forward in the best way that we can, fully recognizing no plan put forward is going to make every Missoula County resident happy,” said Farr, of the Missoula City-County Health Department. “We have to pick a plan that best protects the public’s health while finding a balance with the public’s other concerns.”
Among the business owners who responded, she said, “there were very few who expressed confidence that they were prepared to reopen right now. Most were concerned about how they could practice social distance, and wanted some additional guidance and some time to get prepared.”
Under Missoula County’s plan, businesses were allowed to open for curbside pickup and delivery on Monday, April 27. They may begin to provide in-store services on May 1, provided that they train their staff in pandemic awareness and implement plans to maintain social distancing and limit the flow of customers.
“I want people to recognize that the social distancing measures that we put in place have worked, and we want to be smart with our next moves so that we don’t waste our community’s hard work and sacrifices,” Farr said. “The evidence shows that gradual reopening is the best way to control a disease like this.”
As of Monday afternoon, Missoula County had 41 total cases, 31 recoveries and 1 death. The official statewide count, which uses some different criteria from Missoula County, has reached 449 with 342 recoveries and 15 deaths. Gallatin County announced its first death from the virus Monday.
