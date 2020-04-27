'We want to be smart': Missoula County's extra-slow reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula’s extra-slow return to normalcy represents the middle ground between the rest of the state and some local residents’ desires.

Gov. Steve Bullock has begun to gradually ease restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. On Friday, Missoula County officials announced that they would take an even more gradual approach.

During her Monday briefing, incident commander Cindy Farr said that, out of hundreds of comments on this plan, the overwhelming majority favored a slow reopening — and many favored one even slower than what the county has chosen.

“Our goal is to move forward in the best way that we can, fully recognizing no plan put forward is going to make every Missoula County resident happy,” said Farr, of the Missoula City-County Health Department. “We have to pick a plan that best protects the public’s health while finding a balance with the public’s other concerns.”