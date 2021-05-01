Graduates don caps, gowns and masks at UM commencement

In his address, UM President Seth Bodnar called the classes of 2020 and 2021 “among the most remarkable to ever graduate from our university.”

“You persisted through the many challenges that COVID-19 presented to every facet of life — personal, professional and academic,” Bodnar said. “And I am extremely proud of each and every one of you.”

For some, the year felt less remarkable and more disjointed. Philip Little, who said his first name was misspelled onscreen when he walked across the stage, added that he felt disconnected from the school.

“Finishing your degree on Zoom in your house isn’t the most satisfying feeling,” Little said.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication studies. He told incoming freshmen of 2021 that, as cliche as it sounded, to try to appreciate what they have because it can be hard to see what is coming.