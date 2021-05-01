Graduates don caps, gowns and masks at UM commencement

Students donned caps, gowns and masks to attend the University of Montana’s 123rd commencement ceremony on Saturday.
It was the largest event the Missoula City-County Health Department has allowed since social distancing policies were implemented in spring 2020. Graduates from both 2020 and 2021 were recognized at this year’s ceremony, as no in-person commencement was held last spring.
In total, the university recognized the graduation of more than 4,300 students for the two years.
Commencement was split into two events, both held at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. In the morning the university conferred degrees for the College of Humanities & Sciences, College of Business and the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. The afternoon ceremony recognized students from the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education, College of Health, College of the Arts and Media, as well as for Missoula College and the Department of Public Administration and Policy.
Each ceremony allowed for 725 student attendees who were allocated eight tickets each for friends and family.
It was a proud day for Lacey Gardipee, who got to watch her sister, Leilani Gardipee, receive a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus in management information systems.
“We’re all really proud of her for sticking with it,” Lacey Gardipee said.
In his address, UM President Seth Bodnar called the classes of 2020 and 2021 “among the most remarkable to ever graduate from our university.”
“You persisted through the many challenges that COVID-19 presented to every facet of life — personal, professional and academic,” Bodnar said. “And I am extremely proud of each and every one of you.”
For some, the year felt less remarkable and more disjointed. Philip Little, who said his first name was misspelled onscreen when he walked across the stage, added that he felt disconnected from the school.
“Finishing your degree on Zoom in your house isn’t the most satisfying feeling,” Little said.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication studies. He told incoming freshmen of 2021 that, as cliche as it sounded, to try to appreciate what they have because it can be hard to see what is coming.
While the ongoing pandemic was visible in the lack of handshakes and the socially distanced seating, certain commencement traditions remained. This included the presence of the Blackfoot Nation Rawhide Singers, who have performed at UM’s commencement ceremonies for more than 20 years. Earl Old Person, traditional chief of the Blackfeet Nation, and Paul Old Chief, are the two remaining singers out of four who began the tradition. Kenneth Old Person died in August at the age of 83 and Victor Sure Chief died in 2010.
Old Person and Old Chief performed the "Flag Song," which he said was equitable to the Blackfeet Nation’s national anthem.
Businessman William A. Franke was the commencement speaker for the morning ceremony, at which UM presented him with an honorary degree in business. The W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation was named after Franke as well as the school’s Franke Global Leadership Initiative.
The afternoon ceremony’s commencement speaker was Aislinn HeavyRunner-Rioux. Heavyrunner-Rioux is the daughter of the late Bonnie HeavyRunner, who launched the state’s first Native American Studies department. When she graduated with a law degree from the University of Montana, she was the only American Indian law student in her class. UM awarded HeavyRunner an honorary doctorate of law.
In his address, Franke said the students had taken a “mind-bending journey” since a “deadly virus began spreading one droplet at a time.” He compared the era the students were entering to post-World War II and the Great Depression. The world will change, he said. But he told students not to fear the change, but to be part of it.