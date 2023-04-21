A 124-acre expanse of gently-sloped grassland, Missoula's newest public open space, has its grand opening on Earth Day, April 22.

"There's great views of the valley," said City Conservation Lands Manager Jeff Gicklhorn. "We have two-and-a-half miles of new trails and everything's built at a moderate grade."

The Bluebird Preserve, located at the foot of Grant Creek just to the northeast of the Conoco gas station, has been years in the making.

The nonprofit Five Valleys Land Trust protected the area in 2019 before the city bought it with $450,000 in 2006 Open Space Bond funding.

"Five Valleys Land Trust purchased the Bluebird property in 2019 to conserve another important piece of the North Hills and to provide outdoor access for the neighborhoods of northwest Missoula," said FVLT stewardship director Jenny Tollefson. "Since taking ownership, the city has continued this effort, developing a management plan that balances public access with protection of native plants and wildlife."

She said it was a collaborative effort with the city, the Open Space Bond program, Montana Snowbowl and many other partners.

The city has been in the process of constructing trails and overlooks over the last year.

The Earth Day celebration will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Mayor Jordan Hess and others will be on hand.

The trailhead for the preserve is located on the east side of Grant Creek Road, between Expo Parkway and Stonebridge Road, at the north end of the vacant gravel Snowbowl carpool lot. The preserve will be open to year-round pedestrian access, but bicycle use isn't permitted at this time. Equestrian use is permitted from April 1 until Sept. 30. Dogs must be leashed within 200 yards of the trailhead and where posted, and owners must remove pet waste.

The Morris family, which owns Snowbowl, granted the city an easement to allow public access from the parking lot.

Karen Sippy, a member of the Grant Creek Trail Association, said the new land offers several miles of moderate-grade trails to accommodate a variety of users and also has scenic overlooks of both the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

"The preserve and trail system has been a much-appreciated addition to the neighborhood and Missoula's Conservation Lands," Sippy said. "The well-constructed trails and beautiful views they provide are already very popular with residents and visitors."

Sierra Farmer, a Ward 2 City Council representative, said the parcel brings recreational access to people who live in the Grant Creek, Captain John Mullan, Westside and Northside neighborhoods.

"I'm thrilled to see the new Bluebird Preserve open to the public," she said. "It will be a great addition to recreation opportunities for these neighborhoods, and I applaud the staff that helped make it happen. We are so lucky to live in a city that prioritizes access to public lands."

The Bluebird property "adds critical habitat, unique resources and valuable ecosystem services to Missoula's conservation lands system," according to Gicklhorn. The area hosts a plant called Missoula phlox, a species of native wildflower known only to exist on the rocky, wind-swept ridges of Missoula's North Hills.

"It's a low-growing cushion plant boasting masses of tiny white or blue-tinted flowers in the spring and summer," he said. "The Preserve's Missoula phlox is one of only three currently known populations in the Missoula Valley. It is a Montana species of concern, meaning it could be at risk of extinction due to declining population trends, habitat threats, restricted distribution or other factors."

Protecting and restoring the Missoula phlox is critical to its long-term survival, Gicklhorn added.

Ward 2 City Council representative Mirtha Becerra said the project is a great example of public-private partnership and multi-agency collaboration.

"While much of the land in Grant Creek is undeveloped, only a very small fraction of that space is accessible to the public," she said. "This is a great recreational opportunity for Missoulians, and I'm grateful for all the efforts that got us to today."

Mayor Hess said the area provides habitat to both western bluebirds and mountain bluebirds.

"The Bluebird Preserve is another jewel in our open space system," he said.