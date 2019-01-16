Scott Adler can stay on as Granite County Commissioner after striking a plea agreement in district court last week.
Adler was charged by the state attorney general’s office of using county personnel and equipment to pave his driveway west of Drummond in September 2017. He faced a Jan. 28 trial in Philipsburg before agreeing to plead guilty to misdemeanor theft in exchange for the dismissal of two other misdemeanors.
According to the agreement signed Friday in Judge Ray Dayton’s court in Anaconda, charges of theft by embezzlement and official misconduct were dismissed. Conviction on the misconduct charge would have required Adler to permanently forfeit his seat on the commission.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Varns indicated in an email Wednesday the state wasn’t sure it could make the misconduct charge stick.
“As we began to prepare for trial and interview witnesses, some facts were discovered that supported Adler’s claim that he was testing the equipment for the benefit of the county and not solely for his own benefit (as required by the official misconduct charge),” Varns wrote. “Because of this, we felt there was real risk of losing the entire case at trial. As a compromise, Mr. Adler was allowed to plead guilty to the theft count.”
Commissioners Bill Slaughter and Bart Bonney appointed Varns last February to handle the prosecution. Granite County attorney Blaine Bradshaw said it would be a conflict of interest for him to prosecute a case involving a county official.
Adler, who’s beginning the third year of a second six-year term on the commission, refused a request for comment on the case Wednesday.
He was quoted in the plea agreement, saying, “I admit that I approved placement of road millings owned by Granite County, by county employees, onto my families (sic) driveway.”
Adler is required to pay the county $1,450 in restitution — $640 for the cost of wages for workers used in the project, $560 for the use of county equipment, and $250 for a second estimate obtained by the state for prosecution of the case.
That’s the same amount he reimbursed the county in September 2017 when the allegations first came to light, and the plea agreement said that reimbursement was sufficient.
“Restitution is designed to make the victim whole,” Varns said. “In other words to replace what was taken from the victim, not necessarily the value of what was gained by a defendant. The restitution amount in this case was determined to be the value of the millings used (negligible), the labor cost of using county employees and wear and tear on county equipment. The $1,450 already paid by Adler adequately covered this amount.”
Adler also owes $75 for court costs, a court information technology fee and the single misdemeanor conviction. The state agreed not to oppose Adler's request for a one-year deferred imposition of sentence. He is prohibited from breaking federal, state, county and local laws, and required to complete, at his own expense, the next commissioner training course of the Montana Association of Counties.
From the start, Adler held that he was testing out a mulcher for the county and that he had the go-ahead to do it from his fellow commissioners.
According to February 2018 charging papers, county road supervisor Paul Alt instructed four county road department employees to haul used millings to Adler’s home west of Drummond. Adler and Alt are long-time acquaintances and former business partners.
The county employees made 10-12 trips from Philipsburg in two county dump trucks, and used a county roller, grader and water truck in addition to the mulcher on Adler’s driveway, the document said.
Slaughter said while he and Bonney agreed to the test, the location of it was “not made clear to them.” Bonney, who lost his bid for reelection in November, said he didn’t know anything about the testing at Adler’s home until a couple of days after it was finished.