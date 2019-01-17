PHILIPSBURG — Granite County has granted residents of remote lower Rock Creek their release from the county hospital district.
Commissioners voted 3-0 last week to approve the request of petitioners from the valley, who argued they don’t use hospital services in Philipsburg or a connected medical clinic in Drummond.
Carolyn Persico of Rock Creek, who helped spearhead a petition drive of permanent Granite County residents in the lower 21 miles of the creek, said the unanimous vote on Jan. 8 by Chairman Bill Slaughter, Scott Adler and Chuck Hinkle came as a pleasant surprise.
“They were actually very reasonable,” Persico said. “I didn’t expect them to OK it. I’m very happy with them that they followed the rule of the law.”
Adler, whose district encompasses lower Rock Creek and Drummond, said the commission had no choice but to say yes.
“It (the district) doesn’t benefit them, and there’s a whole big statute that says if they can prove it doesn’t benefit them, you have to break them out,” he said.
State law addresses the withdrawal of land from a public hospital district. It directs county commissioners, after following applicable public hearing requirements, to approve a petition signed by 51 percent or more of applicable taxpayers “on the grounds that such area will not be benefited by remaining in said district.”
Eighty-one full-time resident property owners live in lower Rock Creek, not counting those in the bottommost mile who live in Missoula County. The county commission received a petition last Sept. 4 with 56 signatures, 50 of which were deemed valid.
“They pretty much did everything right,” Adler said. “They went out and got the petition and checked out all the people that used the hospital. I think they came up with two people in 18 months that used the (Granite County) hospital.”
Lower Rock Creek residents are closer in driving time to Missoula hospitals. Persico said 8.72 percent of her county tax bill goes to fire and ambulance services provided by the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, which is in Missoula County. Another 4.85 percent goes to the Granite County hospital district, and she expects that to rise to 9 percent when a renewed levy takes effect later this year.
“They feel like they’re getting double-taxed,” Adler said. “It’s good and it’s bad. I hate seeing the county broken up like that.”
The secessionists voted twice last year on operational levies for the hospital district, helping defeat the first one by 20 votes in June. A revised measure requesting $380,000 over two years passed 955 to 833 in November, even though Granite County’s northern precincts, including lower Rock Creek and Drummond, voted against it.
Taxpayers in the withdrawing area will continue paying for the hospital district through 2019. They represent roughly 3 percent of the residents in Granite County. The rest will then absorb the extra burden, which county treasurer Vicki Harding estimated last year would be $6,263. That was based on the current assessment, which expires at the end of June. After that it'll be slightly more.
“That is not really a significant dollar amount,” said county attorney Blaine Bradshaw, who is drafting a resolution for the withdrawal that will be on the commissioners’ agenda for adoption next Tuesday.
Persico hinted Rock Creek residents were prepared to appeal a negative decision to district court, and to the state Supreme Court if necessary.
Bradshaw said he doesn’t foresee a lawsuit from the other side.
“In any event, the county fully followed the statutory process,” he said.