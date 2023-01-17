Grant brings Forest Service Museum closer to construction

The National Museum of Forest Service History's long awaited "flagship facility" is one step closer to reality, as are its planned exhibits, with a grant the project was awarded this week.

The nonprofit museum announced Wednesday that it received $400,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The museum was one of 16 recipients of NEH Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grants this year. NEH awarded $28.1 million to 204 projects nationwide across a variety of grant types.

The museum, founded in 1988, sits on a 31-acre campus that currently features a small visitor center, an interpretive trail and an amphitheater about a mile west of the Missoula International Airport. The museum is a nonprofit and not part of the U.S. Forest Service. Executive Director Lisa Tate said in a phone call Friday that the museum is nearing completion of a $14.5 million capital campaign to construct the museum's "flagship facility": the National Conservation Legacy Center. The museum envisions "a world-class exhibition for the center when it opens," she said.

"This $400,000 challenge grant will go specifically for the exhibition portion of that overall capital campaign," she said. "And we're trying to raise $2 million towards the exhibition piece."

The building and its exhibits have already been designed. Tate hopes to break ground later this year, with opening planned for late 2024 or early 2025. The structure will be a "mass-timber building," she said, built from "a number of timber products that are produced using engineered wood that is very sustainable as well as extremely strong — it's kind of the way of the future."

She said the building will be "an exhibit in itself."

The $400,000 grant will go specifically toward the building's marquee exhibit, "The Greatest Good: Our Country’s Conservation Legacy," according to a statement from the museum. The exhibit will trace the history of the U.S.'s "radical new idea" of public lands, drawing inspiration from original Forest Service Chief Gifford Pinchot.

"Pinchot’s philosophy has guided the vision for the U.S. Forest Service and challenged its leaders, collaborators, and detractors for more than 100 years," a museum statement noted. "If a conflict arose over the intended use or benefit of our natural resources, Pinchot declared that 'the question shall always be answered from the standpoint of the greatest good of the greatest number in the long run.'"

The grant and accompanying 3-to-1 match will be used for"physical exhibit components including lighting, artifact cases, video monitors and exhibition equipment.

Tate said on Friday that fundraising for the facility began in earnest around 2008, galvanized by an expected federal appropriation that never materialized. The effort experienced a "major breakthrough" more than a decade later, she said, when retired longtime Forest Service employee Bill Cannon gave the nonprofit about $2 million upon his November 2019 death at age 86.

"That really opened the doors for fundraising for us," Tate said. "It no longer became a question of if this center is built, it just became a question of when."