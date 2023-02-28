A Monday fire in Grant Creek sent one person to the hospital with burn injuries.

Missoula fire received calls about a vehicle fire at 8:34 a.m. on Monday. Crews responded to the Grant Creek Town Pump at the 5300 block of Grant Creek Road and found an RV fully engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Missoula Fire Department.

An engine started on attack efforts while also guarding an exposed vehicle from the blaze. A second engine provided more water. Fire officials contained the fire quickly using about 2,000 gallons of water. According to the release, there was a delay in response because of an uptick in calls.

"Due to the extent of the fire and amount of contents in the RV, extension and overhaul took additional time," the press release added. One person in the RV was brought to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for burn injury treatment.

The cause of the fire is still being determined by fire investigators. Cost estimates of how much property was damaged and saved isn't known right now, according to the release.

The Missoula Police Department also assisted on-scene, along with three engines, a battalion chief and two ambulances.

Fire investigators are asking people with information on Monday's blaze to contact them at 406-552-6210.