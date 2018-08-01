A grant from a Missoula-based communications company will provide Superior and the Mineral Community Hospital a rescue stretcher.
Blackfoot awarded the hospital a $1,651 gift for a specialized “transverse stretcher” designed for both horizontal and vertical evacuations. It’s something both the hospital and the Superior Area Ambulance Service can use, a press release from the hospital said, adding that the volume of emergency responses has increased significantly over the years.
The grant also provided funds to acquire educational materials, and the local hospital and emergency medical services will collaborate on training activities.
“We appreciate Blackfoot for their generosity and concern for rural Montana and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with EMS for the safety of our community,” said Steve McNeece, CEO of Mineral Community Hospital.