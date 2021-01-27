Grant will help Buena Vista complete wastewater improvements

Residents of the Buena Vista mobile home community will benefit from a $650,000 grant from the Water Resources Development Act to clean up remaining sludge in the lagoons and add new service lines for every resident.

The Missoula County neighborhood has spent nearly a decade working to clean up lagoons collecting sewage and improve the neighborhood's wastewater systems. The project has been on pause for several years due to a funding gap. U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced Wednesday that the community will be able to move onto the second phase using federal grant money.

Terry Huetter, president of the resident-owned Buena Vista community, said he was blown away when he heard the news.

"The big fear was that we would have to raise the rents and take out loans so we've been doing our best to get whatever we can," Huetter said. "And this has just saved the day for everyone that lives here."

Huetter said efforts to improve the neighborhood's wastewater infrastructure have been ongoing for about eight years. Initial fundraising helped residents install a lift station several years ago and connect to the city's wastewater system. The plan was that residents would pay user fees to the City of Missoula in exchange for the city maintaining the neighborhood's wastewater system.

