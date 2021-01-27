Grant will help Buena Vista complete wastewater improvements

Residents of the Buena Vista mobile home community will benefit from a $650,000 grant from the Water Resources Development Act to clean up remaining sludge in the lagoons and add new service lines for every resident.
The Missoula County neighborhood has spent nearly a decade working to clean up lagoons collecting sewage and improve the neighborhood's wastewater systems. The project has been on pause for several years due to a funding gap. U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced Wednesday that the community will be able to move onto the second phase using federal grant money.
Terry Huetter, president of the resident-owned Buena Vista community, said he was blown away when he heard the news.
"The big fear was that we would have to raise the rents and take out loans so we've been doing our best to get whatever we can," Huetter said. "And this has just saved the day for everyone that lives here."
Huetter said efforts to improve the neighborhood's wastewater infrastructure have been ongoing for about eight years. Initial fundraising helped residents install a lift station several years ago and connect to the city's wastewater system. The plan was that residents would pay user fees to the City of Missoula in exchange for the city maintaining the neighborhood's wastewater system.
But then it was determined that all of the trailers needed new service lines. Some pipes were inaccessible and others were starting to collapse due to age, said Sindie Kennedy, grants administrator for Missoula County.
The project has since been on pause while the community has worked with Missoula County to raise funds for the second phase, which will total $1,267,000. Kennedy said the community had raised $525,000 and was debating taking out loans to finish the project. That won't be necessary with the new grant.
“No matter where you live in Montana, reliable water and wastewater systems are critical to our communities,” Tester said in a press release. “This investment will give residents of the Buena Vista Community peace of mind knowing their water is safe to drink while helping the community become more efficient and sustainable in the long term.”
Mobile homes are one of the more affordable forms of housing in Missoula County and the grant will help provide infrastructure for several more lots in the Buena Vista community. Kennedy said the grant will also allow the community to direct other funding toward projects such as paving the roads.
Kennedy said the next step will be to procure an engineering firm to design the project and prepare bid documents, with the hope to go to bid in August 2021 and potentially start construction in the fall. The improvements to the wastewater system will include reclaiming and restoring settling pits that were rendered obsolete in the first phase to a condition that more closely resembles the landscape's natural contours.
That will also prevent sewer overflow and infiltration into the groundwater, Kennedy said.