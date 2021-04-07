Grass fire burns 6 acres at Canyon River Golf Club

Local fire departments responded to a grass fire at the Canyon River Golf Club on Wednesday that burned about six to eight acres in an area of the golf course between residential homes and Interstate 90.

Missoula Rural Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Orr said the Missoula City Fire Department, East Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Rural Fire Department responded to the call at 2:40 p.m.

“We do know they were burning up here. I think the golf course was doing some mitigation up here,” he said.

There were no injuries or fatalities, and there was no damage to physical property that Orr was aware of, he said.

Orr said the fire was under control by about 4 p.m. Firefighters were working to establish a wet line to ensure no further burning and extinguish any remaining flames.

