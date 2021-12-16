Graze Highway 12: Couple opens food truck on remote stretch west of Lolo

Thanks to neighborly support and a bit of a gamble by a longtime local couple, a lonely stretch of Highway 12 in the woods west of Lolo is a bit more inviting this winter.

Jason and Whittney Olson started Graze Highway 12 food truck at their house near mile marker 26, about 6 miles west of town. They’ve got a fire pit, string lights, country music on a speaker and tables and chairs set up with views of the mountains.

They serve breakfast burritos, cheesesteaks, sandwiches, veggie bagels, burgers and lots of other items. Because cell and Internet service are spotty out there, they only accept cash.

“We’ve had this place for 15 years and it used to be the Lolo Creek Store, which in turn is what made this place come true because we had the commercial availability,” Jason Olson explained. “We wanted to do a restaurant, but in order to do that inside we would have had to pretty much tear down and start over fresh. But with the trailer, we have the luxury of just setting it up.”

It took a year to build the trailer and another year to go through the health department process. But since they opened, they’ve received a welcome reception from residents of the area and people passing by who are surprised to find fresh, hot meals served up seemingly in the middle of nowhere.

In fact, it was their neighbors who helped them set the place up. One local kid brought Jason a bunch of pallets to build a deck and another brought the tables.

“Everything’s pretty much just been gifted to us,” he said. “We created a place that we would want people to drive by and then they turn around and go back to, you know?”

The Olsons worked at the Jack Saloon down the road for eight years, so they’re familiar with customer service and working a grill. But they never really had plans to do it for a living until an epiphany a couple of years ago.

“What inspired that was I was teaching at Woodman School and he was a rep for Lolo Creek Distillery, and after we both had to pretty much take a break from our reality, we thought this would be super fun if we just took a chance on something,” Whittney Olson said. “That’s when we decided to go give it a wing and build a trailer.”

The Jack Saloon was sold to new owners within minutes of their approval from the county to operate a food truck, she said.

“So it was just like, oh my gosh this might just be the way we have to go,” she recalled.

They both readily admit it’s a strange place for a food trailer.

“It’s a random spot,” Whittney Olson said. “We get a good mix of locals, people who seek it out, and randoms who have turned around, like motor homes, to come back.”

They use Mannix Family Ranch beef from Helmville that’s processed through Superior Meats.

“We try to do local and fresh and use the best products,” Whittney Olson said. “And a lot of people are surprised we’re open through the winter. But yeah we are opening up for like snowmobilers and people getting up there. One guy stopped at 7 in the morning to get a bacon cheeseburger once. It’s been super cool.”

They’ve got even more plans for the future, but for now they’re content to just let the word spread of their existence. They both still light up when they look around at what they’ve built.

“This was nothing more than a dream,” Jason said, surveying the cheerful front porch. “This used to be a goat pen. We never thought we would hang out this much in our front yard next to the highway. It’s been a very interesting process.”

Right now, Graze Highway 12 is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, but they are sometimes open other random hours. For more information, find their profile @grazehwy12 on Instagram.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.