Advocates for wilderness and snowmobiles agree on at least one thing about the Great Burn: The 252,000-acre jumble of peaks and lakes along the Montana-Idaho border still holds qualities increasingly hard to find elsewhere.

What they disagree about is whether snowmobiles and snowbikes — a motorcycle converted for snow use, with a ski on the front and a track on the back — should be allowed into the Great Burn in the winter. The machines had long been allowed in the area, about 40 linear miles southwest of Missoula, which falls mostly within the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Idaho. But a travel management plan that forest officials implemented in 2012 closed the area to winter motorized use, putting an end to legal use of motorized over-snow travel.

Advocacy groups, state agencies, county governments in both states and everyday recreationists have weighed in on both sides of the issue. Now, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is poised to move the saga into a new chapter with the upcoming release of a revised forest plan. The new plan will likely reopen some areas of the Great Burn to motorized winter use.

For snowmobile advocacy groups like the Missoula-based Backcountry Sled Patriots, formed in the wake of the 2012 closure, the reopening of portions of the Great Burn would represent a hard-fought victory, if still a compromise, to restore part of their historical access that was curtailed barely a decade ago. The area is a bastion of remote, dispersed and less-traveled riding, they say, where riders amongst serene peaks rarely encounter other groups. Their machines, they argue, don't leave tracks or other evidence once snow melts in spring — and they take their noise impact with them when they leave.

For conservation groups, like the Missoula-based Great Burn Conservation Alliance, the move would represent the chipping away of an already vulnerable would-be crown jewel sandwiched inside the largest chain of wilderness areas in the United States. The Great Burn harbors genetically diverse and once-thriving populations of mountain goats and wolverines. They argue snowmobiles and snowbikes pose an existential threat to those and other species that have retreated into the remote terrain as a last wild redoubt.

Whose plan?

But it's not clear when any of the groups or land users will have an answer about how, or if, winter motorized use will be allowed in the Great Burn. The forest is still operating under two plans that date back to 1987, when the Nez Perce and Clearwater were separate national forests. They started to revise their plans in 2006. Those revision attempts stalled when the U.S. Forest Service planning rule they were being developed under was struck down. The forests formally consolidated in 2013, and plan revision kicked off again in 2014.

Revising a forest plan is a notoriously slow and oft-delayed process. After issuing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement in December 2019, forest officials initially expected to release a Final Environmental Impact Statement in spring 2021 — two years ago.

Now, "Our best guess would be early summer 2023 for release of a Final Environmental Impact Statement and draft record of decision," said Zachary Peterson, a forest planner leading the revision. That will kick off a minimum six-month period of a 90-day objection window followed by a 90-day resolution period. After that, a new plan could be implemented for the first time since 1987. Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert has decision-making authority over the plan revision.

The draft plan released in late 2019 would open winter motorized access in an area around Blacklead Mountain — south of Rhodes Peak on the south end of the Great Burn — and in an area around Fish Lake, in the middle of the Great Burn. Conservation groups fear that the final plan will open those areas, as well as the north end of the Great Burn, near Hoodoo Pass southwest of Superior. Stan Spencer, founder and president of Backcountry Sled Patriots, has advocated alongside the Idaho State Snowmobile Association to open those three areas, in addition to a fourth area around Surveyor Creek south of Schley Mountain.

Peterson said the preferred action being developed in the final plan "is within the range of what had been analyzed in the four (alternative) actions in the DEIS." But the preferred alternative "used parts and pieces of several of the action alternatives in developing the preferred alternative." Nearly 20% of the comments the agency received on the draft were about motorized use in proposed wilderness, he said, and "we tried to take a look at it from a variety of different angles."

But, he stressed, "I'm not going to comment on what's in the preferred alternative." He said that "it has not been released to anybody externally."

'One of the last great holdouts'

The Great Burn draws its name from the the Great Fire of 1910, an epic inferno of more than 3 million acres primarily across northern Idaho and western Montana, as well as parts of Washington and British Columbia. The fire killed 87 people and is believed to be the largest wildfire in U.S. history. The Great Burn proposed wilderness is centered on the Hoodoo Roadless Area, the largest inventoried roadless area on Forest Service land in the Lower 48. The area almost became designated wilderness in 1988 when Congress passed a bill championed by Sen. John Melcher, a Democrat from Montana. But President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, killed the bill a few days before the 1988 election in which Conrad Burns unseated Melcher.

"I really thought the Great Burn would (have) some official level of protection right now," said Doug Chadwick, a preeminent wildlife biologist and author who studies species including grizzly bear, mountain goats and wolverines.

Skye Borden, co-executive director of the Great Burn Conservation Alliance, said the Great Burn is the centerpiece of a broader 1.9 million-acre ecosystem along the Montana-Idaho interface from Lolo Pass to Lookout Pass. The broader area contains multiple roadless areas, of which Hoodoo is the largest.

The Great Burn "flies under the radar" even though the Forest Service has given it one of the highest rankings of wilderness characteristics in the system, according to Erin Clark, the organizing director of Wild Montana, a wilderness advocacy group. She noted that the area was also featured in the 1988 National Geographic Society book "America's Hidden Wilderness: Lands of Seclusion."

The Missoula County Commission wrote a letter to forest officials in 2021 urging them not to open portions of the Great Burn to winter motorized travel, saying in part, "We believe there are more suitable locations for motorized winter use and would be interested in working together to address the needs of recreation communities in ways that do not negatively impact wildlife populations that are already subject to increasing habitat fragmentation, the stressors of climate change and increasing recreation pressure on our wild areas.

"It has an incredible value in terms of quiet recreation opportunities and opportunities for solitude," Borden said. "It is one of the last great holdouts in western Montana where you can get away from the crowds."

It's also where animals get away from people. Many designated and proposed wilderness areas are "rock and ice, beautiful vistas," but don't provide much biological diversity, according to Clark. Chadwick concurred: "Biologic diversity does not occur as the scenic grandeur of the rock and ice increases. It’s an inverse relationship." The Great Burn varies from old cedar groves and rare inland rainforest to tundra-like terrain around Rhodes Peak, Clark said, which "provides a mosaic of these incredible values."

Chadwick cited studies in the Teton Range that determined that motorized winter travel increased stress levels and physical exertion in wolverines. "Cortisol and other indicators of stress go up," he said. Borden said that "there really is direct overlap between wolverine habitat and where these more extreme snowmobilers want to go."

Borden also said, "This is incredibly important lynx connectivity habitat, and we should be factoring that in to our management decisions."

Chadwick also noted that mountain goats reproduce on snow, "and that's unique among hoofed animals." Falls, avalanches, harsh conditions and natural mortality are tough enough on the species, he said, arguing that "they don't need any extra help from us" in making survival difficult.

Borden said that Idaho Fish and Game counted 56 mountain goats in the Blacklead herd in 2010-11. The herd was once robust enough to serve as a source for re-population elsewhere. In 2017, five years after the motorized closure, she said, the area saw record snow and "an extreme amount of snowmobile trespass in this particular basin ... the entire basin was torn up with snowmobile tracks and snowbike tracks" visible in overflights. Idaho Fish and Game could only count six goats.

"They were under the belief that the goats had been run off a cliff," she said. "Since then, the herd counts have remained very low. We’re still in the single digits."

'One of the last best places'

There isn't actually proof that the goats went off a cliff, or that snowmobiles or snowbikes were at fault. Although Idaho Fish and Game blamed the sudden disappearance of most of the herd on illegal motorized use, no one could ever find carcasses or bones at the bottoms of cliffs in the area.

"The pressure on the goats, you know, the mortality rate has been terrible and they just can’t put their finger on why — so, snowmobiles were something easy to point their finger at," Spencer said. "There was nothing else to point at. Fish and Game, when they were working on it, they pointed it out. They didn’t say, 'Let’s blame snowmobiles,' but they couldn’t put their finger on anything else."

Spencer said that the theory of snowmobiles and snowbikes causing a reduction in goat population can be disproved by looking to other areas nearby: A reintroduced goat population in the Crazy Mountains, which is open to snowmobiles, is having success. Meanwhile "the mortality rate in the Bob Marshall (Wilderness Complex) is one of the worst, and there’s zero snowmobiling up there."

Spencer snowmobiled in the Great Burn area for more than 30 years before it became off-limits in 2012. As snowmobile technology progressed, he helped forge some of the first routes into previously unreachable terrain around Blacklead, among other places.

"This Great Burn area is truly one of the last best places for backcountry snowmobiling — again, for the challenge and the solitude," he said. "There may be other snowmobilers, but it’s not that often that you’ll run into them. And they get spread out in these three areas."

In his experience, he said, snowmobiles don't often overlap with goats.

"Goats don’t winter up in this high country," he said, adding that goats around the Hoodoo Pass area winter down by Landowner Mountain in Montana. "A goat can’t survive in much more than that — he’s got to be able to forage — and he can’t forage in 5-10 feet of snow.

"That’s been the bone of contention with Idaho Fish and Game, that (they say) we’re disturbing them but they can’t tell us where they’re at," he said. "Nobody knows, Fish and Game included, we don’t know where the goats winter (around Blacklead)."

And in the springtime, particularly into May when snow is firm and goats and wolverines range into higher country, he said, there's rarely enough snow lower down for people to get out on snowmobiles. User conflict also isn't an issue, he said: "In 30 some years in this areas I’ve seen skiers twice — that went in by snowmobile."

Spencer explained that "we would like to see all of these areas reopened, and the reasoning being, if you think about it, snowmobiling is the least invasive of any recreational activity, not just motorized, but any recreational backcountry activity. When the snow melts, there’s no tracks — it’s over."

The Mineral County Commission has expressed a similar view. In a 2018 letter to forest officials regarding the plan revision, the commissioners said that officials "did not offer any substantiated supporting evidence to close the Great Burn Study Area to snowmobiles. There was no evidence, other than subjective, to show snowmobiles cause any ecological or social impact, therefore no reason to exclude snowmobiles from the Great Burn Study Area."

Wintertime motorized recreation is an economic boon to the county, the commissioners said, arguing that the financial benefit should have been weighed more heavily before excluding motorized use. And, they wrote, the Forest Service itself had previously sold county leaders on the idea.

"The U.S. Forest Service stood in the Mineral County Commissioners Meeting Room in 1994 and admitted with sadness that the agency was no longer aimed at logging — and we should focus our economy on our recreation," they wrote. "He pointed to the snowcat trailers lining the parking lot at Big Sky motel and said one of our benefits was our premium black-diamond snowmobiling at Hoodoo Meadows. Now the Forest Service is ignoring once again any economic viability for us other than that from seasonal hikers and minimal non-motorized winter use."

The commissioners urged the agency to reopen the Hoodoo Pass, Surveyor Creek and Blacklead areas to winter motorized use, arguing that "snowmobiles are less invasive on the wilderness values than summer users as no trace of activity is left when the snow melts." To allow that, they suggested the Forest Service designate the area a national recreation area with wintertime special use areas for motorized travel.

Spencer has a different suggestion. He points to Colorado's Never Summer Wilderness immediately west of Rocky Mountain National Park. The wilderness area, northwest of Grand Lake, was originally intended to be much larger, leading to concerns among snowmobilers on the south end of the area. Eventually, the north end became the Never Summer Wilderness and the south end became the Bowen Gulch Protection Area, a mix of winter motorized use alongside greater-than-normal environmental protections.

"That’s basically a compromise," he said, "public land for a variety of users."

Others still have concerns, and a different idea of compromise: "Is this the best area to play around in the snow?" Chadwick wondered. "It seems to me, snowmobilers have a lot of options."