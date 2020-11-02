Green Diamond buys old Plum Creek timberland

Seattle-based Green Diamond Resource Co. has bought 291,000 acres of timberland in northwest Montana in the latest transfer of former Plum Creek Timber Co. property.

In its announcement on Monday, a Green Diamond official pledged to keep public access available to the lands and continue working on other conservation and wildlife habitat projects in the area between Kalispell and Libby. Green Diamond bought the property from Southern Pine Plantations, which in turn got it from Weyerhaeuser Co., which acquired it when Weyerhaeuser took over Plum Creek in 2016.

No purchase price was disclosed. Both Green Diamond and SPP are privately held companies.

Green Diamond public affairs manager Patty Case said on Monday that the company would continue to manage the lands for lumber production, and not to expect big changes in activity.

“We will get what we can to customers, but there’s not a lot of log flow there,” Case said. “Most of the trees aren’t old enough or big enough to put into mills as saw logs.”

