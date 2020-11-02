Green Diamond buys old Plum Creek timberland

Seattle-based Green Diamond Resource Co. has bought 291,000 acres of timberland in northwest Montana in the latest transfer of former Plum Creek Timber Co. property.
In its announcement on Monday, a Green Diamond official pledged to keep public access available to the lands and continue working on other conservation and wildlife habitat projects in the area between Kalispell and Libby. Green Diamond bought the property from Southern Pine Plantations, which in turn got it from Weyerhaeuser Co., which acquired it when Weyerhaeuser took over Plum Creek in 2016.
No purchase price was disclosed. Both Green Diamond and SPP are privately held companies.
Green Diamond public affairs manager Patty Case said on Monday that the company would continue to manage the lands for lumber production, and not to expect big changes in activity.
“We will get what we can to customers, but there’s not a lot of log flow there,” Case said. “Most of the trees aren’t old enough or big enough to put into mills as saw logs.”
The company pledged to continue working with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks on hunting block management access, the 142,000-acre Thompson-Fisher River Conservation Easement, a proposed 7,265-acre Lost Trail Conservation easement currently under public scoping, and a state/federal project in the Lost Trail area covering about 100,000 acres.
Case said Green Diamond would also keep working with American Forest Management, which was the on-site lands manager for SPP. While its operations will continue to remain headquartered in Seattle, Case said she expected Green Diamond executives would open offices in Libby and Kalispell.
With this purchase, the company owns about 2.1 million acres in Montana, Washington, Oregon and California, as well as a six-state area in the South. The transaction is expected to be complete by Jan. 14.
“We see this as a generational asset,” Green Diamond President Douglas Reed said in a press release. “It is our intent to manage these lands as working forests going forward.”
FWP Regional Supervisor Jim Williams said he was encouraged by Green Diamond’s past record of natural resource conservation.
“We’re excited to welcome Green Diamond Resource Company to Montana,” Williams said in an email. “We look forward to working together and maintaining a strong cooperative relationship with corporate landowners like Green Diamond that are interested in FWP’s Block Management Program and providing public hunting access.”
