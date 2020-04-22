Grim economic forecasts show glimmers of hope

Fast forward to today. In the U.S., the first COVID-19 (C19) case was confirmed on January 19 in Seattle. Now, six weeks later, as of this writing, there are 432,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., growing an average of 18 percent per day, and the global total is over 1.5 million. In Montana, there are 415 confirmed cases, with Gallatin County accounting for roughly one third of the total. Numbers are likely to rise as testing becomes more frequent, reliable and results revised.

In response to the C19 pandemic, countries and states have taken pages from the Spanish flu playbook to help slow the speed of transmission and effectively buy time for a vaccine and obtain more information about the nature of this virus.

And information, or lack thereof, is at the crux of this crisis. During the 2007 financial crisis, a “once in a lifetime event” I thought until a month ago, uncertainty was also at the heart off the issue. A multitude of complex equations, obscure financial instruments, and algorithmic trading created a many-headed Medusa that few, if any, people truly understood. But no one died from an obscure and fickle financial instrument — at least not directly.

The C19 pandemic changed the game, and we’re playing with ever shifting rules.