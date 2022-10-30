Grisly dissection: Draught Works hosts 'owl pellet night'

It was clear that near-instant but certainly painful and shocking death by disembowelment came silently from above for each of the skulls sitting in a jar on a table in Missoula's Westside neighborhood.

Nearby, a group of amateur forensic experts tried to piece back their bones, which had been cleaned free of flesh due to hours in the stomach of their serial-killer murderer.

This was no Halloween nightmare, however, but an ageless dance between predator and prey in the natural ecosystem.

In this case, the victims were all voles, and the suspects were all hungry owls.

On Thursday last week, Draught Works Brewery hosted an owl pellet dissection evening with the help of the Owl Research Institute, a nonprofit in Charlo.

Curious would-be bone experts lined up to buy one of the 100 pellets collected from owl nesting sites and take them apart to find the grisly remains of tiny mammals inside.

Lauren Smith, the director of communications at the institute, was there to give curious kids an education on owls, their habitat, their diet and their behavior.

“Owl pellets are the parts of the prey that the owls can’t digest,” she explained. “Their stomach acid is only about 2.3 pH (acidity level) or so, so they can’t digest fur, bones, beaks or feathers or anything like that.”

Owls swallow their prey whole or rip it into large chunks, but there’s no chewing going on.

“So like all birds, they have two stomachs and the stomach is where all that grinding up happens,” Smith said. “And because all of the fur and bones can’t be digested, they’re compacted in the stomachs and the owl coughs them up. And so the owl coughs up a pellet and it’s just a mass of fur with all of the bones inside. They have to in order to make room to eat again.”

The pellets that the institute collects all come from barn owls and are sterilized before people start digging in. The tables inside the brewery were packed with people using bone-identification charts, tweezers and microscopes to find out what little creatures the owl had been eating.

Brittany Cromie brought her two kids Emmett, 5, and Reid, 2, down to the brewery to take part in the dissection. Both kids were enthralled by the activity.

“This is our first year doing this,” Cromie said. “They’re really enjoying it.”

Greg and Mary Hejtmanek said they decided to come down because they enjoy watching owls at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge near Stevensville.

Smith said the Owl Research Institute’s founder, Denver Holt, has been studying owls in the Missoula area and Alaska for three decades.

“That’s really uncommon to have a long-term data set like that,” she explained.

The institute uses educational outreach events like the owl pellet night to talk to kids about owls and the challenges they face.

“I think the big one is just habitat loss,” she said. “There are some owls like short-eared owls that actually nest on the ground, like open grassland and open fields, and so the loss of the grassland habitat is a big concern for them.”

Other owls, like great grey owls, saw-whet owls and northern pygmy owls rely on standing dead trees, which are also used by other animals that the birds eat that use the trees for nests.

“Something that’s a focus of ours is trying to help promote conservation of the standing dead trees and snags,” Smith said. “We have actually worked with some biologists to help influence their forest management plans so some of the trees can be cut down and we can help identify the ones that the owls are nesting in and save. We’re really excited about being able to help influence conservation.”