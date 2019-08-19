The Granite Park backcountry campground will remain closed at least through Wednesday night, and guests at the Granite Park Chalet were told to walk out as a group and beware of grizzlies Monday morning after grizzly encounters in the area.
The proximity of bears to trails also prompted the closure of three popular trails in Glacier National Park on Monday morning.
Park rangers and a wildlife biologist spent the rest Monday patrolling the trails and developed areas around Granite Park Chalet and backcountry campground, according to a news release late Monday.
No bears were seen, but signs indicating they were foraging were found in multiple locations, with scat piles, disturbed hillsides and overturned rocks. What they didn’t find was any sign of a carcass or other food source the bears were protecting.
A park biologist is staying at the chalet overnight to continue observations.
Park officials closed trails including the Highline, Loop and Swiftcurrent from Swiftcurrent Pass to the chalet Sunday night due to what was termed “unusual grizzly bear activity” in the area. The closures effectively cut off access to the Granite Park Chalet while park staff evaluated the grizzly activity.
People who were in the Granite Park region were allowed to hike out via the Loop or Swiftcurrent Pass trails, but not the Highline Trail.
On Sunday, park staff received several first-hand reports from visitors in three separate reports of encounters with one or more bears along the trail in the general area of the Granite Park backcountry campground and chalet. A news release reported the bears were exhibiting behavior “consistent with being disturbed and frustrated by human presence.”
The bears were “huffing and drooling, shaking heads from side to side, and backing people off trail,” Lauren Alley, a park spokesperson, explained in an email. “Typically you would expect to have a bear move away from humans if not agitated … unless in defense of self, food source, or cubs, for example.”
Beginning in mid-August, bears feel the need to eat continuously, in a condition known as hyperphagia, as they prepare to hibernate. Dillon Tabish, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in northwestern Montana, noted that it’s “a bumper year” for the berry crop.
“That will be good for the bears,” Tabish said.
Monday morning, park staff hiked to the area to watch the bears and conduct hazing activities, if necessary. Earlier this month, park officials noted they were reviewing training protocols for hazing after a ranger inadvertently pierced a black bear's abdomen, and rangers subsequently euthanized it.
The trail closures will remain in place indefinitely.
“We appreciate the public’s patience while we evaluate this situation,” Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said in the news release. “The park has a proactive bear management program, and we take reports of aggressive bear behavior very seriously.”
People with reservations for the historic Granite Park Chalet were being told it wouldn’t be open Monday night, and staff were waiting to learn more Monday afternoon. With the Sperry Chalet undergoing repairs after being damaged in the 2017 Sprague fire, the already popular Granite Park Chalet is experiencing additional interest this year.
People can monitor whether the trails are open or closed by visiting the park’s Trail Status webpage.