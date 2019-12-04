As grizzly bear and human populations in Montana grow, the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council on Wednesday heard from tribal representatives over how they try to maintain a conflict-free coexistence.
Gerald “Buzz” Cobell told a crowded room at the University of Montana how the Blackfeet Nation naturally learned tolerance through centuries of living with grizzlies, and the bears also learned to tolerate humans throughout the years. Both passed that knowledge down, generation by generation.
But he’s worried that as more people visit Glacier National Park — the Blackfeet’s tribal land for centuries — and others move onto the eastern slopes near or on the Blackfeet Reservation, that natural tolerance is being challenged more often.
“We know the area and grizzly bears have always been there with us,” said Cobell, director of Blackfeet Nation Fish and Wildlife. “Recently there’s gotten to be more and more bear-human conflicts.”
He blamed much of that on the waste left behind by tourists, often in campgrounds, which draws in the bears.
“We had bears getting into the garbage, and once that happens those bears’ days will be numbered,” Cobell said. “We’re also seeing second homes on the reservation, so that’s shrinking the habitat for bears. You see them denning in the middle of the prairie, with no trees in sight, but they’re finding a place that’s secluded enough to den up.
“Our tribal members are dealing with that. But I think the threshold is being reached where we have to do something or someone is going to get hurt. I worry about that.”
Preferably, that “something” is moving grizzlies involved in conflicts rather than killing them.
“We need to solve the problem and need outside assistance,” Cobell said.
Cassie Powell, the Blackfeet grizzly bear/human conflict specialist, added that her territory covers about 1.5 million acres on the reservation, with 10,405 residents and 66,400 head of cattle, not counting those that are brought in to graze on leased land during the summer months.
“We have two full-time people on the bear program and game wardens help when they can,” Powell said. “That’s a lot of area to cover, especially when you get into depredation … I’ve worked seven weeks straight, and there’s a high burnout rate.
“I want people to come out and see what we do on a day-to-day basis. There’s so much to it and every situation is different.”
But she also preaches tolerance for people who unlike her didn’t grow up with grizzly bears.
“Grizzly bears are clearly significant to the Blackfeet tribe, and we respect that,” she said.
On the west side of Glacier, Dale Becker said the Native Americans who today make up the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also held great reverence for grizzlies “from time immemorial.”
“The elders in the mid ‘70s demanded that the tribal council discontinue the harvest of bears on the reservation because of the cultural significance of the bears,” said Becker, the CSKT wildlife program manager. “But it’s a more and more complicated environment as new houses pop up like spring weeds.
“The new folks move into the area and they’re not prepared for wildlife conflicts so Stacy (Courville, the CSKT wildlife biologist) and the rest of his staff are having to deal with those. It becomes more and more of their work every year.”
Yet they’re willing to provide places where grizzly bears can freely roam. Not only have the tribes designated secure tribal lands for grizzlies and other wildlife, the long-time cattle and agricultural producers also practice tolerance.
Courville pointed to rancher Greg Schock, who sits on the governor’s council and uses electric fencing and other tactics to peacefully co-exist with grizzlies in the middle of one of the highest concentrations of them in the Mission Valley. Schock said he’s only had one animal killed by a grizzly, and he can walk past a sow and three cubs bedded down in silage 30 yards from him without causing an incident.
“Those bears are really good at avoiding people and want to avoid us,” Courville said, adding that the goal of both tribal and state grizzly specialists who deal with conflicts is to work with area residents to instill more tolerance, but they’ll remove the bears when needed.
“Part of that is learned from traditional older folks, especially in the Native community,” Courville said. “But I don’t know how to explain tolerance.
“Greg was losing a lot of money to grizzly bears (in his corn fields) every year and folks still are, but it’s just part of the cost of doing business. I don’t know how you get there though.”
That financial cost and social tolerance could be too high of a price for rancher Trina Jo Bradley, who also sits on the advisory board and is clearly frustrated by grizzlies near her home by Valier.
“What I heard and what I experienced is it comes down to some people can afford losses and be okay with grizzly bears, and some people go broke from having grizzly bears or lose enough crops, livestock and freedoms to not want to have grizzlies anymore.
“I feel I’m pretty tolerant because I have a lot of grizzly bears and haven’t killed any yet.”
Becker said he understands her impatience as they use "trial and error" to better figure out how to peacefully co-exist with apex predators, but added that everyone is learning as they go.
"I think we've gotten better, but it's not perfect," he said. "It's a constantly changing game. It's kind of like raising kids, where every day is a new trick. ... We just need to be adaptable."
The advisory council also learned Wednesday the intricacies of the federal Endangered Species Act, under which grizzlies are listed as “threatened” and what that designation means when managing bears. They heard presentations about conflict protocols and responses from state, federal and tribal managers, and on Wednesday will further discuss programs to prevent or address conflicts.
Thursday's advisory council meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 8 a.m. in room 330 in the University Center. The 18-member advisory council is meant to facilitate a statewide discussion on long-term grizzly bear management and conservation as they move toward being delisted from the ESA.