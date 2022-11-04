Griz fans asked to 'Can the Cats' ahead of Brawl of the Wild

Although the University of Montana Grizzlies defeated the Montana State University Bobcats at their rivalry football game last fall, the Grizzlies failed to Can the Cats.

This year, Missoula fans have the opportunity to avenge themselves in the food drive competition that benefits local charities.

The 23rd Can the Cats food drive launches on Saturday, Nov. 5 and will run until the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bozeman, where the winner will be announced.

“We need everyone to help us can those Cats,” said Kat Cowley, who directs Associated Students of UM Bear Necessities and the UM Food Pantry. “The benefits of this yearly competition cannot be overstated. Every year, Can the Cats provides local food banks and pantries with increased abundance.”

Last year, the Bobcats raised just over 200,000 pounds of food and nearly $450,000 over the 170,000 pounds and about $400,000 from Griz fans. The Bobcats have topped the Grizzlies 18 times in the good-spirited rivalry.

In Missoula, donations and food items collected on campus will go directly to the UM Food Pantry. All other donations will go to benefit the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

On-campus donations can be placed in plastic bins labeled “donate here,” students can also donate money or dining plan funds at all dining locations on campus, including concession stands. There are also multiple events planned to engage the campus community with the competition.

Beyond campus, community members can drop off donations directly to the Missoula Food Bank’s alley donation door at 1720 Wyoming St. and many local businesses and schools are also hosting donation drop spots and related events.

Philanthropic Griz fans can also get in on the action of the Cat-Griz Blood Battle hosted by the American Red Cross of Montana.

Last year, the Griz bested the Cats amid a national blood shortage. Thanks to donors, hospital stockpiles have largely been restocked, but blood supply remains vulnerable.

The Red Cross has partnered with the two universities for the competition for over 20 years. In the last decade, the blood battle has brought in more than 1,760 units of blood, which is enough to save 5,280 lives.

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15 fans in both Missoula and Bozeman will each have four opportunities to make a donation.

Missoula drives:

Nov. 7: Southgate Mall

Nov. 10: American Red Cross Donor Center

Nov. 14-15: UC Ballroom