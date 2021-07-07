Griz gone: Ovando reacts to fatal attack

What happened next remains under investigation. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles identified the victim as Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California. Friends on social media noted Lokan was a well-known bicycle long-distance rider when she lived in Sandpoint, Idaho.

What is known is the bear entered Ovando about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Lokan was in her tent near a tent with another couple when the grizzly awakened them, according to FWP spokesman Greg Lemon.

“The three campers removed food from their tents, secured it, and went back to bed,” Lemon wrote in a press release on Wednesday. “At about 3:30 a.m. the two people in the tent adjacent to the victim were awakened by the sounds of the attack. They exited the tent and sprayed the bear with bear spray. The bear pulled the victim from the tent during the fatal attack.”

Based on the photo image, other witness reports and scene evidence, the bear appears to be a 400-pound young adult grizzly. It also raided a chicken coop in Ovando the same night.

FWP bear specialists spent Tuesday night in Ovando monitoring four culvert traps, with a fifth in reserve in case they got word of grizzly activity nearby. They were planning to be on scene Wednesday night as well. The campground remains closed until at least Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}