Griz Health works to protect University of Montana campus through pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students can join at any time and the group is continuously recruiting. Griz Health ambassadors must work a minimum of three hours a week. They wear maroon polos and grey masks that say “Griz Health” so they can be easily recognized on campus.

“As a Griz Health person, you are kind of an example,” Juden said. “I think about it like, if I wipe down my desk, maybe other people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, I need to do that.’”

Lily Apedaile, head of Griz Health, said the group offers a safe space for students during an uncertain time and gives them an avenue to help.

“I think the biggest benefit that we’ve heard from (Griz Health) students is that they were really feeling like they couldn’t get involved in anything or they didn’t have a lot of control of what was going on because of COVID and so this kind of provides that outlet for them to get involved and help campus stay open.”

“It gives me something to feel good about in this pandemic,” Juden said.

Students studying in health fields make up a vast majority of the group, giving them direct experience in work they’ll be doing once they graduate, Apedaile said.