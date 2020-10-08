Griz Health works to protect University of Montana campus through pandemic

“Do you want to get your temperature checked?” asked Aubrey Juden, a senior at the University of Montana, as she stood outside the University Center on campus, clipboard in hand.
“Sure,” the passerby student said, as he stopped and bowed forward.
“97.6. You’re good to go!” Juden exclaimed, holding the contactless thermometer an inch or two from the man’s forehead to get the reading. The fever-free man said, “Great, thanks!” and continued on his way.
A few minutes later, two young women approached.
“Hey, do you guys want to answer some trivia for a prize?” Juden asked the students, who nodded and paused. Juden gave the students a multiple choice question.
“So of the following masks, which is the least likely to prevent COVID? A buff or gaiter, a surgical mask, a cloth mask, or you can say they’re all helpful.”
“The gaiter?” one of the students shyly answered.
“The gaiter is correct!" Juden said. But the girls weren't sure as to why the buff-style mask is least effective.
"The gaiter actually breaks up particles and makes them smaller," Juden said, adding because of this, they're able to exit and spread farther.
The students smiled and picked their prizes for answering correctly — a lanyard and a snack size bag of sour patch kids.
“There’s a lot of misinformation about COVID, and so we’re kind of battling that,” Juden said.
The human biology major is part of an army of students on campus tasked with keeping their peers informed and safe at UM. With COVID-19 case counts on the rise in the community and at the flagship, the work Griz Health ambassadors do and their presence on campus is more important than ever.
The Griz Health group, started this past summer, fluctuates from 40 to 50 students and acts as an added layer of mitigation and monitoring for the campus community.
“They’re doing things like symptom checks and temperature checks and promoting best practices — mask wearing, social distancing,” said Curtis Noonan, an epidemiology professor at UM who helps facilitate the group.
The voluntary cohort got its start prior to the first day of school, as UM worked to recruit students for the effort this past summer.
“I replied right away,” Juden said of the email that went out. She's now a student coordinator for the group. “Wearing a mask is something that’s super simple, but dispelling myths … and giving information to the public is huge.”
Once a student is signed up, they follow a self-led and self-paced curriculum created with the help of experts at the local and state health departments. The training is set up on Moodle, where Griz Health ambassadors learn about coronavirus, how it spreads, testing techniques and also how to conduct contact tracing, Noonan said.
Students can join at any time and the group is continuously recruiting. Griz Health ambassadors must work a minimum of three hours a week. They wear maroon polos and grey masks that say “Griz Health” so they can be easily recognized on campus.
“As a Griz Health person, you are kind of an example,” Juden said. “I think about it like, if I wipe down my desk, maybe other people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, I need to do that.’”
Lily Apedaile, head of Griz Health, said the group offers a safe space for students during an uncertain time and gives them an avenue to help.
“I think the biggest benefit that we’ve heard from (Griz Health) students is that they were really feeling like they couldn’t get involved in anything or they didn’t have a lot of control of what was going on because of COVID and so this kind of provides that outlet for them to get involved and help campus stay open.”
“It gives me something to feel good about in this pandemic,” Juden said.
Students studying in health fields make up a vast majority of the group, giving them direct experience in work they’ll be doing once they graduate, Apedaile said.
“A lot of them, since they are either pre-health profession students or in the health professions, they have lost either job shadowing or clinical rotation hours, and so this can kind of supplement,” Apedaile said. “Obviously it’s not the same, but it’s a way for them to get those ‘patient contact hours.’”
“It’s difficult to get shadowing hours right now or even a lot of volunteer stuff,” Juden added. “Before (the pandemic) I volunteered at Red Cross, but they made all their shifts eight hours plus, which I can’t really do as a student.”
While the symptom check Juden completed outside the UC was anonymous, the data she recorded helps UM monitor and gauge their response.
“It just kind of gives us an idea if we’re seeing a spike in COVID-related symptoms on campus,” Apedaile said.
Cindy Farr, with the local health department, said while the data Griz Health collects isn’t sent directly to them, it informs their near daily meetings with UM’s coronavirus response team.
As COVID case counts grow on campus, locally and statewide, Apedaile said Griz Health is currently working to add its ambassadors to a state register of contact tracers that can be hired across Montana.
“With the rise in numbers, there’s a rise in the need for contact tracers and so we’re looking to add the students to this register that the state is making of contact tracers that are available and this would be for statewide, so it wouldn’t just be Missoula County. Other counties and health departments around the state could tap into these students and use them for contact tracing in their counties,” Apedaile said.
The original vision for Griz Health was that the students could be used for contact tracing specifically on campus, but that wasn’t feasible due to privacy laws, Noonan said.
“The health department determined that they could use Griz Health students, but only if they hired them,” he said, adding many students don’t have the availability the Missoula City-County Health Department needs.
Juden was recently hired by the health department and plans to work 16 to 20 hours a week doing contact tracing for Missoula County once she graduates in November.
“I fill out my paperwork today. And it’s $20 an hour. That is money I can use. I have to pay for the MCAT and all of this stuff coming up,” Juden said Wednesday outside the UC, adding her next step is to apply to medical school.
While it’s difficult for UM students to find enough free time to work for local health departments, which usually need people to work longer shifts, there have been a few UM students trained through Griz Health who have been hired by MCCHD to conduct contact tracing in the community, Farr said. And with the recent spike, she expects they could be calling back some students who applied previously but weren’t hired because they could only work a few hours here and there.
“We’re actively hiring right now for contact investigators and contact tracers,” Farr said, adding they recently expanded their working hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. “And that’s the plan moving forward. Some of those students that may have applied previously may be getting a call back as we’re expanding.”
