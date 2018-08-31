The University of Montana athletic department announced Friday that football player Jeremy Calhoun has received a two-game suspension for violating the student-athlete code of conduct.
Calhoun, a star running back for the team, was involved in a fight May 5 outside Stockman's Bar on Front Street that sent a University of Montana student to the hospital.
No charges have been filed at this point. The county attorney's office told the Missoulian in mid-August the case was under review. Prosecutor Mac Bloom was not immediately available for comment Friday.
The person who said Calhoun punched him filed a petition in June asking a judge to release all materials gathered by the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Attorney's Office pertaining to the case. Calhoun is the only person mentioned in the petition, which was obtained by the Missoulian.
Judge Karen Townsend on June 15 ordered the release of the information to the victim.
In May, Missoula police responded to Stockman's Bar around 1:30 a.m. for a report of the assault involving several people. Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Scott Pastian said then authorities had obtained surveillance footage of the incident from a nearby business.
The case was sent to the Missoula County Attorney's Office later that month.
The victim's mother told the Missoulian that Calhoun punched her son, knocking out two teeth, and that her son would need several surgeries on his jaw as a result of the assault.
UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam later confirmed to the Missoulian that the incident involved student athletes, including members of the football team. Haslam was also not immediately available for comment Friday.