 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GRIZ WIN ONE FOR AGES
0 Comments

GRIZ WIN ONE FOR AGES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GRIZ WIN ONE FOR THE AGES

Montana fans pile into a small section of the stands to cheer on the Grizzlies during their game against the University of Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Saturday. The Griz pulled a stunning upset over the No. 20 ranked Huskies, 13-7.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fire at Axmen Recycling facility in Missoula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs
Local News

St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs

Idaho Forest Group officials informed the workers at 2 p.m. Monday of the decision. The Coeur d’Alene-based company has owned the St. Regis mill for four years after buying it from TriCon Timber LLC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News