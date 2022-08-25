Grizzlies explore northern Bitterroot Valley

At least two grizzly bears are exploring the northern reaches of the Bitterroot Valley on both sides of U.S. Highway 93.

Jamie Jonkel, a bear specialist with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2, said that two subadult grizzlies observed earlier this month in the lower Blackfoot Valley have more recently been observed ranging through the Bitterroot Valley, near Woodchuck and Davis creeks on the east side of the valley and around the Carlton Creek and Lantern Ridge area on the valley's west side. All of those locations are between Lolo and Florence, around the Missoula-Ravalli county line. Tracks possibly belonging to a third grizzly have been observed in the area.

"Right now we don't know if they've headed up into the Sapphire Range, headed up into the Bitterroots, or headed to a different spot in the river bottom," Jonkel said on Wednesday, referring to riparian areas along the Bitterroot River.

The Blackfoot River, where the pair were spotted in early August, lies at the southern end of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, home to more than 1,000 grizzlies. Missoula is also within that ecosystem. As the grizzly population grows, bears are moving beyond the recovery zones of recent decades and back into areas of historical grizzly habitat, such as the Bitterroot.

Jonkel said the bears have not been involved in any conflicts with humans, but that many people spotted the seemingly fearless bears standing in roadways as they ventured from around Potomac to the Bitterroot, crossing Interstate 90 and Highway 93 in the process.

"No conflicts other than young and dumb subadult grizzly behavior," he said, "like standing in the middle of Interstate 90 while cars are zipping by at 90 mph, just oblivious."

Jonkel and three other bear managers with FWP and the Blackfoot Challenge, a Blackfoot Valley group that aims to reduce conflict with bears, originally became aware of the subadult pair in early August when "a couple grizzlies show up in Potomac, and they were right in the middle of the road feeding on a deer carcass." A few days later, around Aug. 4, the bears were spotted attempting to feed on a carcass on Interstate 90, prompting "a rash of phone calls." FWP believes that the bears crossed Interstate 90 to the south around that time.

In both cases, the bears had moved on before managers arrived, but "we were all looking at the pictures and going, 'Hmmm, we think this is the same pair.'" In the following weeks, photos and calls poured in from the Bitterroot between Florence and Lolo: "Again, the photos were like, this has got to be them."

Despite the bears roaming through areas with human development, Jonkel said they may continue to seek natural food sources as long as humans take efforts to reduce the likelihood of human-bear conflict.

"We’d like to do all we can to keep it this way," Jonkel said in an FWP news release Tuesday. "This time of year, our valleys draw bears looking for berries and other food sources. If we can keep them away from unnatural foods like garbage, bird and pet food and other attractants, they’ll hopefully keep on moving along and exploring their natural habitat."

FWP recommends that people across western Montana, home to grizzly and black bears, secure bear attractants such as food, trash, birdseed and chickens, and review bear safety protocols before recreating in bear habitat. Tips on how to live and play safely in bear country are available at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware. To report a grizzly sighting around Missoula or the Bitterroot Valley, call 406-542-5500.