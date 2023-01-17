Grizzlies killed after first recorded avian flu infections in species

Three juvenile grizzly bears in Montana were euthanized this past fall after becoming the first of their species to test positive for an especially contagious and deadly type of avian flu.

All three grizzlies, each in separate places, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced the deaths on Tuesday. The bears "were observed to be in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues," according to the agency.

One bear was near Augusta, one was near Dupuyer and one was near Kalispell. The agency did not specify exactly when the bears were tested or killed. The department noted that a fox and skunk in Montana tested positive for HPAI last year; elsewhere, the virus has been found in raccoons, black bears and a coyote.

"We suspect these mammals probably get the virus from consuming infected birds," FWP Wildlife Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey said in announcing the infections.

The U.S. has been in the grips of an HPAI outbreak since March 2022. Last month, state officials said the illness had so far killed 56 million birds across 47 states, and impacted 80,000 domestic birds in Montana alone. A case of HPAI was detected in a Canada goose in Yellowstone County on Jan. 5. The state recorded 16 cases in December across ducks, geese, great horned owls, red-tailed hawks, gadwall, prairie falcon, long-eared owl. The December cases were in Yellowstone, Big Horn, Lake, Missoula, Garfield, Toole and Cascade counties. In September in Flathead County, HPAI was detected in a Canada goose, red-tailed hawk and bald eagle.

HPAI circulates among wild birds, particularly migratory waterfowl. Infected wild birds may appear healthy but still shed the virus in droppings, saliva and exhalations. The virus is transmitted to domestic birds, like backyard poultry flocks and commercial poultry, and other animals through contact with wild birds or objects and environments contaminated by wild birds. FWP cautioned that "HPAI viruses are extremely infectious and fatal to poultry and some species of wild birds."

HPAI poses little threat to humans although it is zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted to humans. The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that infections in humans are rare, but have resulted in illness ranging from no symptoms to severe illness and death. Domestic pets like cats and dogs can also be infected and pass the illness to humans, but such occurrences are rare.

"Montanans should take precautions when handling game birds, sick or dead birds and mammals they find," FWP stated. "Whenever possible, avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife. Even if an animal is not suspected to have died from a contagious disease, gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be handled for disposal."

To report an "unusual or unexplained" illness or death of wild birds or other animal, contact FWP at 406-577-7880.