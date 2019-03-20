DES MOINES, Iowa — A mere 1,281 miles to the east, Montana’s men’s basketball team took the court at the Wells Fargo Arena at 5:40 p.m. Central time Wednesday.
Only a handful of fans were in attendance to watch a loose atmosphere as the Grizzlies ran through basic drills. Among those viewing were a few native Treasure Staters, some who invaded the Hawkeye State and others who call both Iowa and Montana home.
Sitting courtside watching the Griz were Jay Thompson and his daughter, Ella, both of whom were wearing maroon. Jay hails from Iowa and graduated from Montana in 2000. After graduating he came back to Iowa and currently lives in Des Moines.
“We’re Iowa Hawkeye fans too but I graduated a Grizzly,” Thompson said. “You can’t beat this.”
Thompson said his parents live in Missoula and his family visits three or four times a year.
Ella, a freshman in high school, said following in her father’s footsteps is definitely a possibility when it comes to choosing a college.
“That’s definitely one of my top choices,” she said. “It’s awesome there. I just love it and everything there about it is great.”
When the family visits they ski, hike and raft.
Jay says he chose to go to school in Montana after visiting his parents in the Treasure State. The outdoors and everything that came with it had him hooked from there.
“I fell in love with it,” he said.
Those same attractions are why Ella thinks UM might be for her in the future.
“It seems like it’s a great community,” Ella said. “I go around town and visit the area and shop. And then I also love the idea that you can just go out hiking and go rafting and biking."
She added and laughed, “To see all of this scenery that, compared to Iowa, is kind of awesome.”
Just a few seats down from the Thompsons was Scott Kerr, a Missoula native who graduated from Montana in 1977. In 1985 he moved to Des Moines, where he was an athletic trainer at Drake University for 31 years.
Now retired, Kerr was there watching his alma mater practice in the city he now calls home.
“I was so happy for (the Griz),” Kerr said. “I follow them all year and see how they do. All of the projections had them coming here and you think, ‘Oh they don’t know.’ And then I saw and I was like, ‘Oh sweet.’
“It’s just a good sense of pride. I wear this (his Griz sweatshirt) all of the time and people wonder what it is. But now you have some pride today and people say, ‘Oh yeah, they’re in the tournament in Des Moines.’”
Kerr’s brother, Tim, teaches health enhancement at Missoula Sentinel, where Scott graduated as well. His sister lives in Billings. He said he gets back home usually twice a year to visit and catch a football game.
Now, his worlds collide.
“We just love it,” Kerr said. “They came here maybe 8-10 years ago to play Drake in a non-conference game. So that was kind of weird. So seeing their success and they’re doing well and their coach (Travis DeCuire) has had tremendous success there ...
“People out here, they don’t understand Montana athletics, the football and basketball history. If you’ve been there, you know that these guys are pretty good. Don’t take them for granted.”
Also in the crowd was a man who calls the Garden City home and made his way out to Iowa for the game. He’s a little more recognizable to Montana fans.
Former Lady Griz basketball coach Robin Selvig was in attendance with a group of Montana fans watching. Now that he’s retired, he finds himself able to travel and watch the Grizzlies play in the postseason.
“It’s been a lot of fun. These guys have been great to follow the last couple of years,” Selvig said. “It just worked out since I’m retired I can go do something. It’s pretty exciting to be here.”
Selvig retired at the conclusion of the 2015-2016 season. In his 38 years coaching at UM, he accumulated 865 wins with the Lady Griz.
Selvig said he’s also a fan of Michigan State, who is playing in Des Moines. His former coach, Jud Heathcote, joined the Spartans in 1976 after coaching UM for five years. Heathcote won the national championship with Michigan State in 1979.
“I’m much more relaxed at this one than I’ve ever been,” he said with a smile. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”
And the predictions for tomorrow’s game?
“I can’t wait to beat Michigan,” Thompson said with a big laugh. “Tomorrow is going to be great. I think they’re going to surprise some people. I think they have a chance.”
“I think it’s going to be a 15 over 2,” Kerr said. “It’s what they’re all saying. And then I hope they play Nevada because that’s my wife’s school and so we’ll have a little rivalry. Stranger things have happened.”
“I’ll pick the Grizzlies, there’s no question,” Selvig added. “They’ve got their work cut out for them but I like this team. You never know what’s going to happen.”