Grizzly agencies ponder mission as bear challenges grow

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states were declared a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 1975. The IGBC formed soon after, and for the next four decades oversaw efforts to protect and recover grizzly populations in remote parts of Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington.

Today, Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem between Lincoln and the Canadian border has about a thousand grizzlies, while the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem surrounding Yellowstone National Park has around 700. But the smaller Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem in northwest Montana has just 50 bears, and the neighboring Selkirk Ecosystem in northern Idaho has fewer than 80. The North Cascades Ecosystem in Washington has an estimated seven grizzlies.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has moved to delist the Greater Yellowstone grizzlies several times, but failed due to court rulings pointing out shortcomings in its recovery plans. Efforts to delist the NCDE bears have been on hold while the Yellowstone legal questions get resolved. One big question asks whether the smaller ecosystems can maintain protected populations after the big ecosystems are delisted, especially if recovery means that bears should be able to move from one ecosystem to another.