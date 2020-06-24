Grizzly agencies ponder mission as bear challenges grow

As it tried to function for the first time by video conference on Wednesday, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee also tried to sort out its mission in fast-changing legal and biological environments.
Toby Boudreau of Idaho’s Department of Fish and Game called for a restructuring of the IGBC’s strategic mission, with a tighter focus on how to manage grizzlies after they are removed from Endangered Species Act protection.
“There’s a lot of sausage being made right now, and I want to change the recipe,” Boudreau said near the end of the four-hour meeting. He said if the recovery efforts keep looking at grizzly populations in separate ecosystems instead of a single meta-population, they might never stop needing federal protection.
IGBC Chairwoman and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Martha Williams replied that the committee had just gone through strategic planning last year, and had lots of current business to finish during the second half of its summer session (which will also take place by video on July 24).
“I wonder whether after the next meeting, we should do an executive session on Toby’s conversation,” Williams said. She also noted that with large and growing grizzly populations in some places but struggling populations elsewhere, the IGBC needed to revisit “what value we provide as a committee.”
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states were declared a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 1975. The IGBC formed soon after, and for the next four decades oversaw efforts to protect and recover grizzly populations in remote parts of Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington.
Today, Montana’s Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem between Lincoln and the Canadian border has about a thousand grizzlies, while the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem surrounding Yellowstone National Park has around 700. But the smaller Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem in northwest Montana has just 50 bears, and the neighboring Selkirk Ecosystem in northern Idaho has fewer than 80. The North Cascades Ecosystem in Washington has an estimated seven grizzlies.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has moved to delist the Greater Yellowstone grizzlies several times, but failed due to court rulings pointing out shortcomings in its recovery plans. Efforts to delist the NCDE bears have been on hold while the Yellowstone legal questions get resolved. One big question asks whether the smaller ecosystems can maintain protected populations after the big ecosystems are delisted, especially if recovery means that bears should be able to move from one ecosystem to another.
That’s become a growing issue in the last two years as grizzly bears have started showing up in the Bitterroot Ecosystem on the Montana-Idaho border, which has had no resident bears since at least the 1950s. Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said he’s got verified reports of grizzlies in Grangeville, Idaho, and Montana’s Big Hole Valley, but still has lots of work to do with local communities on how they will be managed.
“I’ve got a lot of biologists who just have not dealt with grizzly bears before,” Mark said. One of the confirmed Idaho grizzlies was spotted by a black-bear hunter’s game camera — and grizzly conservation groups have sued in federal court to block the use of bait stations in places where grizzly bears might get attracted to human food.
Finding ways to keep people from killing grizzlies has been the focus of a year-long FWS effort. So far in 2020, at least 21 grizzlies have died in the NCDE by human encounters.
FWS grizzly recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley said in the NCDE, the four main threats are railroad collisions, car collisions, hunter/recreationist encounters and management actions where grizzlies have been killed after preying on livestock or other human food supplies.
Better education and outreach have been the standard response, Cooley said, through backcountry food storage orders, training in the use of bear spray, and assisting residents in keeping attractants like chicken coops or barbecues secured from hungry bears. However, that may need some review.
“We’ve got so much effort on information and education, but we never evaluated to see what is most effective,” Cooley said. She called for better testing of the advisories and lessons to see if they actually change people’s behavior.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.