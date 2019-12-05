Gov. Steve Bullock heard a smorgasbord of concerns Thursday from the 18 people he’s tasked with creating a long-term vision for managing Montana’s grizzly bears across the Treasure State.
They told him it’s "an excruciating process" that at times feels impossible. The group’s one-year timeline is too short. Not enough money is available for management actions. A bridge between urban and rural populations is lacking.
And they asked why crop losses aren't being compensated in a manner similar to livestock, and what should they do about grizzlies outside the six recovery zones.
“I don’t think it’s possible to come up with a definition of conflict, which is our focus this time,” Lorents Grosfield, a rancher from Big Timber who’s a member of the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council, told Bullock, who had asked the group at its third meeting what they needed from him or his office. “It means different things to different people.”
Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, added that it’s an “incredibly challenging but great opportunity” to protect any wildlife, let alone one of Montana’s iconic species.
“Each area is different based on crops, landscapes, residential patterns,” Gevock added.
Trina Bradley noted that where she ranches near Valier, the social tolerance for grizzly bears right now “is zero percent” but that’s something she wants to work on.
“My goal on the council … is to take care of things that affect me and my livelihood. There has to be more resources and compensation for livestock producers, not just from the livestock loss board but for cultural damage as well,” Bradley said.
Yet the diverse group, pulled together mainly because of their wide range of views on grizzly bear management, noted that they did find some common ground, which included bringing private parties or non-governmental organizations into the mix for funding and public education.
“This is a great opportunity to build community around these challenges,” said Caroline Byrd, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
Bullock smiled at the comments, saying that “all of that, oddly enough, was what I wanted and hoped for from a number of different perspectives.” He noted that he made the one-year time frame purposefully, knowing it would be short but would focus attention on what state and federal agencies can immediately move forward as part of the “herculean” task.
The group also is providing a road map for the next Legislature and governor, added Bullock, who is approaching his last year as governor.
“I don’t care what the Legislature looks like or who our new governor is — well, I probably do care who it might be — but this becomes bigger than the politics of the day,” Bullock said. “You’re grappling with an enormous issue. I can only imagine the different view of a rancher in Valier and someone dedicated to preserving grizzly bears.
“But we recognize through this process we all have more commonalities than you might think. We have a vested interest in focusing on solutions going forward.”
Grizzly bears populations in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, which gives management authority to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. That group issues annual permits to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, tribes, and the U.S. Wildlife Services for predator control.
As grizzly bears are spreading across western, central and southern Montana, some groups and individuals, including U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., are pushing for them to be delisted and management turned over to the state. Gianforte is a candidate to replace Bullock as governor.
Bullock said he doesn’t expect consensus on all matters, but at the least an understanding by all of them of other perspectives. He added that through their pain will come rewards, not just for those in the group but for the entire state of Montana.
Chad Bauer, the municipal market manager for Republic Services waste disposal, noted that while they might “move some of the big rocks out of the road,” plenty of small rocks may remain.
Bullock appreciated that.
“I would love to see everything done. But even just getting big rocks and small rocks defined is very different for each folks. The things you can come to consensus, or near consensus — that’s what will make the difference going forward,” he said.