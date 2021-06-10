Grizzly biologists release Bitterroot studies

The wild country of the Bitterroots could help link those two more successful areas, as well as support its own grizzly population. However, a study by the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force concluded that certain travel corridors need attention if the bears are to successfully expand there.

“Bears need denning habitat,” said Mike Bader, an independent wildlife consultant and lead author of “Grizzly Bear Denning Habitat and Demographic Connectivity in Northern Idaho and Western Montana."

“Just sending males around doesn’t do anything," Bader said. "Connectivity models must be based on females and what they need.”

Bader and geospatial analyst Paul Sieracki defined the kind of steep mountainsides that grizzly sows typically choose for winter hibernation dens and then identified all the potential places they might use in the Bitterroots and surrounding mountains.

They found that the Nine Mile area west of Missoula has particular attraction for both denning and as a connection between bear populations to the north and the Bitterroots. They also identified corridors through the Sapphire and John Long mountains that grizzlies appear to be using to reach the Big Hole and potentially, the Yellowstone area.