Grizzly capture heralds start of garbage-raiding season

The capture of a garbage-prowling grizzly bear near Seeley Lake last week highlights the spurt in bear activity around homes as the weather cools.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials removed the male grizzly after repeated raids on unsecured trash and other human food sources. But FWP bear manager Jamie Jonkel said the real culprit may not be caught yet.

“We’re not positive he was involved,” Jonkel said on Thursday. “We have 40-plus black bears and at least 10 or 15 grizzlies in the Seeley-Placid area. There’s been a real bountiful hawthorn crop this year. I think we have two grizzlies tipping dumpsters and getting into other garbage left out. The bear we caught was at one site where we had a dumpster tipped, but there’s no way of proving he was the actual culprit. Shortly thereafter we had another bear coming back in.”

Wild foods like hawthorn, serviceberry, and huckleberry are now competing with domestic fruit trees in the lower valleys across western Montana for bear attention. Jonkel said about 10 days ago, calls about bear problems in the Missoula Valley went from two or three a day to more than 15 in the Rattlesnake, Grant Creek and Lolo areas, as well as around Bigfork and in the Bitterroot.