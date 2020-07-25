Grizzly committee final draft ready for public review

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The final draft recommendations from the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council have been released for public review.

After two days of debate and wordsmithing, the 18-member council has developed suggestions for grizzly bear management in Montana, including reasons for and against a hunting season, how to respond to grizzlies in places where they haven’t been present for decades, the kinds of resources communities need to adapt to grizzly presence, and what agency responsibilities should be developed and funded for future public safety.

More than 16,000 public comments have been submitted already during the first 13 council sessions. New comments should be submitted by the close of business on Aug. 4. The council will meet for the final time on Aug. 5. Any recommendations involving new funding, rule-making or policy implementation would also go through additional public processes.

According to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks: