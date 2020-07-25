Grizzly committee final draft ready for public review

The final draft recommendations from the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council have been released for public review.
After two days of debate and wordsmithing, the 18-member council has developed suggestions for grizzly bear management in Montana, including reasons for and against a hunting season, how to respond to grizzlies in places where they haven’t been present for decades, the kinds of resources communities need to adapt to grizzly presence, and what agency responsibilities should be developed and funded for future public safety.
More than 16,000 public comments have been submitted already during the first 13 council sessions. New comments should be submitted by the close of business on Aug. 4. The council will meet for the final time on Aug. 5. Any recommendations involving new funding, rule-making or policy implementation would also go through additional public processes.
According to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock appointed the 18 Montana citizens from across the state with a diversity of views and commitment to working together on the future of grizzly bears in Montana. The council is intentionally representative of the different parts of the state where grizzlies are currently or may soon be found.
Since being appointed, the council has reviewed the history of grizzly bear recovery and conservation in Montana, interagency management efforts, legal considerations and grizzly bear distribution.
Presentations have focused on the current state of grizzly bear populations across the state and the core questions and considerations that wildlife managers and others face as these populations continue to expand in Montana, including into some areas that they have not occupied for decades.
Council members have heard from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear managers, as well as tribal and federal managers, who respond to conflicts and promote public safety and preventive measures. Nonprofit organizations, individuals and landowners have also shared their experiences from across the state. Shawn Johnson and Heather Stokes from the University of Montana’s Center for Natural Resources & Environmental Policy program have facilitated the process and worked with council members and a technical/science support team to organize meetings.
Grizzly bears are native, iconic carnivores that have high value to people and cultures across the state and around the world and play important roles in Montana ecosystems and economies. At the same time, they can and do injure or kill people and livestock, and cause property damage, which may disproportionately affect individuals living and working in bear country.
Their presence is both valued and feared. Montana remains committed to maintaining the long-term viability of grizzly bears, consistent with the Endangered Species Act and FWP’s long history of wildlife conservation. Balancing conflicting values and addressing diverse needs is critical, especially in newly recolonized areas. Federal protected status currently governs Montana’s ability to address distribution and abundance. These challenges remain regardless of federal protections.
For more information on the council, visit fwp.mt.gov/gbac.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.