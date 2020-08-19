Grizzly committee wraps recommendations

With several tense debates in the rear view mirror, the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Committee has signed off on 12 pages of recommendations for managing grizzly bears in Montana.
The 18-member group wrapped up its word-smithing Wednesday, and will deliver its results to Gov. Steve Bullock on Sept. 1. The report addresses controversial issues including potential hunting seasons for grizzlies, what to do with bears that move into places where they haven’t been for decades, and who’s responsible for dealing with these challenges.
“I think the two major themes we dealt with are that grizzly bears will continue to expand in geography and numbers in Montana, and we need to get ahead of that with proactive, on-the-ground measures and education,” said committee member Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation. “That’s going to take more resources.”
An estimated 50,000 grizzly bears roamed the western United States between Canada and Mexico before 1800. Predator control policies in the following century killed nearly all that population except for some isolated remnants in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. When the grizzly was listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1975, fewer than 600 were believed to remain in the Lower 48 states.
Since then, grizzly populations have risen to about 2,000, with over half that number inhabiting western Montana. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tried twice in 2007 and 2017 to delist grizzlies from the ESA, but lost federal court battles both times.
Nevertheless, the advisory committee was set up on the assumption that grizzly populations will soon be considered recovered enough to pass over from federal to state management. With that in mind, the group of ranchers, wildlife advocates, educators, business owners, conservation group representatives and tribal members sought consensus on guiding principles and recommendations.
“They were connecting as fellow Montanans, finding humor and connection with one another through the process,” committee facilitator Shawn Johnson said at the end of the year-long process. “Walking a mile in each other’s shoes has really contributed to the final document.”
Valier rancher Trina Jo Bradley described the committee as “a little grizzly bear family,” prone to fighting over issues but determined to get along.
“Robyn (King of the Yaak Valley Forest Council) is passionate about grizzly bear survival, and I’m passionate about rancher survival,” Bradley said. But that didn’t change the fact that most of the management recommendations come from consensus by the whole committee.
One place that didn’t occur was the role of hunting in grizzly management. The final draft document wound up with two sets of considerations, supporting and opposing hunting as a management tool. And while it included guidelines for a future hunt, the committee “acknowledge(s) that hunting is not likely to be an effective tool for conflict prevention or reduction.”
Assuming Bullock accepts the report as written, the recommendations and guidelines will help Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department, the Legislature and the general public prioritize grizzly management needs. It may also help related agencies in Idaho and Wyoming design their own bear management plans.
“The bears are really showing us where we need to focus that energy, just by where they’re showing up,” Gevock said. “The Rocky Mountain Front is one place we need to put energy into conflict resolution. We have a lot of work to do in those areas.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.