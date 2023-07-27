On Wednesday two conservation organizations completed a land acquisition, protecting an important corridor for grizzly bears and other species.

The protected area, secured by the Vital Ground Foundation and the Yellowstone to Yukon Initiative, involves an 80-acre conservation area near the confluence of the Bull River and the Clark Fork River, according to a press release. The corridor is expanding to have a total of 129 protected acres in an area with high residential development pressure.

The corridor included in the land acquisition links two ecosystems, the Cabinet Mountains and the Bitterroot Mountains, allowing interaction between the two grizzly populations. With fewer bears in the northwest areas of Montana compared with that of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to the south, the link between the two provides a pathway for bears and other animals in the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem to travel southward.

There has been minimal interaction between the two populations of grizzlies in the past. With roughly 60 bears living in the Cabinet Mountain area, the interaction and genetic exchange between populations is essential in the survival of the species, according to the press release.

Although the Bitterroot Ecosystem is part of the regional grizzly bear recovery effort, it has no resident grizzlies. The Vital Ground project addresses the isolation of the Bitterroot from other ecosystems such as Northern Continental Divide, Selkirk and the Greater Yellowstone ecosystems, and works to increase grizzly activity in the area. The connection to the Bitterroot aims to further restore a holistic grizzly habitat in the Northern Rockies.

Along with grizzly bears, other species could benefit from the new habitat connection such as elk, moose, wolverines and the Canada lynx, Vital Ground officials stated. Preventing development in the lower portion of the Clark Fork River is an effort to counter habitat fragmentation and the further isolation of populations, the release said.