Grizzly council struggles toward final recommendations

The group of citizens cooking up advice for grizzly bear management in Montana have found new issues cropping up amid old discussions.
The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council wrapped up its 13th meeting on Wednesday after a marathon word-smithing session on its recommendations. The biggest challenges came over what to say about a possible grizzly hunting season and how to handle grizzlies that expand into new parts of the state that haven’t dealt with them in over a century.
Hunting drove a wedge into the 18-member council, with some wanting guidelines for a hunting season while others wanting reasons for not hunting grizzlies at all. Because the council’s final recommendations are supposed to represent consensus of the full council, the role of hunting in grizzly management may appear as two opposing lists of considerations.
And while there had been lots of discussion about bears moving between the four designated recovery areas in Montana, members realized that was different from bears trying to explore or colonize the state’s eastern prairie grasslands.
“Grizzlies aren’t just moving in direct lines between recovery zones,” said council member Nick Gevock. “They’ve pushed well out into the prairies off the Rocky Mountain Front, and we need to prevent conflicts out there. There’s been hours and hours of intense conversations and disagreements over those issues.”
That brings up a third overarching issue: The need for resources to manage bears, educate people living near bears and prepare communities for the future when grizzlies become a recovered part of the Montana landscape.
An estimated 50,000 grizzly bears inhabited the western United States in the early 1800s before the great pioneer settlement and gold rushes began. By the early 1900s, government-directed efforts to trap, poison and shoot grizzlies in the Lower 48 states had reduced their numbers to a few hundred in remote regions of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Grizzlies were placed under Endangered Species Act protection in 1975.
Most of Montana’s grizzly bears live in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, where about 1,000 bears inhabit the mountains between the Canadian border and Missoula. Approximately 750 grizzlies live in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem at the intersection of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. About 50 grizzlies live in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosytem in northwest Montana, while the Bitterroot Ecosystem on the Montana-Idaho border has no known resident grizzlies.
The council debated what to do with bears that move into the area east of the Rocky Mountain Front and north of Interstate 90, which hasn’t had resident grizzlies since the early 1900s. Bears have been reported farther and farther east in the past few years, in places far from where professional bear managers currently operate.
“There will be areas in eastern Montana that will have bears before they’re prepared for them,” council member Jonathan Bowler said. “We can’t put someone in eastern Montana whose job is to drink coffee until a bear shows up.”
The members want to have final recommendations to Gov. Steve Bullock by their last meeting on Aug. 5. An updated draft should be available to the public by Friday.
The Montana advisory council meeting wraps up two days before the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee reconvenes for the second half of its regular summer meeting. In a pandemic-related break from tradition, the IGBC took a month-long recess in the middle of its regular two-day gathering. It has responsibility for grizzly recovery in the whole Lower 48 states. Both meetings have had to move to online formats due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday’s IGBC gathering has some legal updates to absorb at the start, including the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ rejection of a delisting plan for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly population and the Department of Interior’s termination of a grizzly reintroduction plan for the North Cascades Ecosystem.
The appeals court ruling left open the possibility of re-submitting the delisting rule with answers to some scientific questions about grizzly genetics and connectivity, along with a stronger method of calculating grizzly population trends. While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has responsibility for drafting a new rule, the IGBC traditionally has been deeply involved in the research and policy development behind it.
IGBC members will also discuss how to standardize education and outreach efforts across the six grizzly recovery areas. That includes training for recreationists, livestock owners and residents who may have to deal with grizzlies, how to reduce conflicts with bears and the kinds of responses communities can take to stay safe when bears are around. The governor’s council is also working on advice for conflict response, seeking state support for additional bear management specialists, sanitation ordinances, poaching enforcement and other tactics.
Gov. Bullock convened the state advisory council shortly after the Greater Yellowstone delisting rule was overturned. Although the court decision returned grizzlies to ESA protection, potential of delisting had officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming contemplating how to hold hunting seasons for the bears. Montana deferred, but Idaho and Wyoming both authorized grizzly trophy hunts that were derailed by the court decision in 2018.
Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Martha Williams chairs the IGBC and also has sent her staff to assist the state council. She greeted the council on Tuesday with an acknowledgement that the work remains important.
“Regardless whether bears are listed or delisted, regardless what others are doing, keeping a real focus on conflict prevention, education and outreach is going to be so important,” Williams said. “Grizzly bear conservation is a shared responsibility. This is a big start.”
