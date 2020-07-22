Grizzly council struggles toward final recommendations

“There will be areas in eastern Montana that will have bears before they’re prepared for them,” council member Jonathan Bowler said. “We can’t put someone in eastern Montana whose job is to drink coffee until a bear shows up.”

The members want to have final recommendations to Gov. Steve Bullock by their last meeting on Aug. 5. An updated draft should be available to the public by Friday.

The Montana advisory council meeting wraps up two days before the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee reconvenes for the second half of its regular summer meeting. In a pandemic-related break from tradition, the IGBC took a month-long recess in the middle of its regular two-day gathering. It has responsibility for grizzly recovery in the whole Lower 48 states. Both meetings have had to move to online formats due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday’s IGBC gathering has some legal updates to absorb at the start, including the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ rejection of a delisting plan for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly population and the Department of Interior’s termination of a grizzly reintroduction plan for the North Cascades Ecosystem.