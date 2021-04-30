Grizzly delisting beset by legal questions, tourist pressure

Rampaging recreation trends, new restrictions from the Legislature and unresolved social direction beset Northern Continental Divide grizzlies this summer.
“The crush of humanity that showed up last year will be back,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Supervisor Jim Williams said of the coming summer tourist season.
“A lot of these folks have never lived with an elk before, let alone a bear. And the demand to provide all sorts of crazy opportunities on the forest is just going to grow.”
On Friday, Williams addressed a committee of grizzly managers who oversee the approximately 1,000 bears inhabiting the mountains from Glacier National Park south to Missoula, including the Flathead and Blackfeet Indian reservations. That’s one of the most successful of six grizzly recovery ecosystems in the Northwest.
The bear managers, working through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, have the task of helping grizzlies coexist with those vacationers, politicians and industries that also have interest in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.
Grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states have been protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act since 1975. That’s kept them from being hunted or killed by people, even as they have started to spill out of their remote mountain strongholds into more urban neighborhoods like Kalispell and Choteau. The NCDE subcommittee of the IGBC has a work plan directing it to get the grizzly delisted from federal protection, reduce human/bear conflict and improve conditions that allow grizzlies to connect their populations in different ecosystems.
Those goals got more complicated this spring, after what Williams called “the most significant change I’ve seen in my career,” coming from the 2021 Legislature. A new law passed this month, SB 337, prohibits Fish, Wildlife and Parks from transporting a grizzly captured outside of a recovery area if it’s involved in a conflict such as livestock depredation or garbage-raiding.
“We had 16 bears captured on private land last year that probably won’t be eligible to move under this,” Williams said. “Right now, we drop everything and respond when there’s a grizzly bear. Our ability to do that west of the Continental Divide has just been removed.”
The new grizzly relocation rule doesn’t take effect until 2022. Williams said bear managers need to work out a response in the meantime, which might include contracting with either Tribal reservation wildlife agencies or appealing to the federal government for transportation services.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley said the new rules risk having grizzlies killed by bear managers in numbers that might exceed the mortality limits that keep populations at recovery level.
“To me that would be a big problem for delisting,” Cooley said. “We need to demonstrate the (state) regulatory mechanisms are adequate before we can delist.”
That poses a chicken-and-egg problem for FWP wildlife director Ken McDonald. The Legislature’s new rules restricting relocation and authorizing the killing of grizzlies considered threatening (instead of actually attacking) livestock stem from what he called a sense of skepticism that the federal government will ever delist the grizzly. But the resulting regulations make it even harder for the federal government to offer a delisting rule.
To date, only the roughly 750 grizzlies of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have been proposed for removal from Endangered Species Act protection, in 2007 and 2017. Both efforts failed in court. McDonald suggested the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem Subcommittee refocus its efforts on delisting its bears as a separate issue.
That might be easier, McDonald said, because the NCDE grizzlies all live in Montana. The GYE bears get shared with neighboring Idaho and Wyoming, complicating the legal picture with competing local political agendas.
Cooley acknowledged that bear populations in the NCDE and GYE have reached biological recovery status. But two other ecosystems, the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk, still struggle to support tiny populations. And two more, the Bitterroot and North Cascades, have no resident grizzlies at all. In March, FWS completed a five-year status update that recommended keeping the Lower 48 grizzlies at “threatened” status.
Because the grizzly bear’s protection under the federal Endangered Species Act applies to all grizzlies in the Lower 48 states, it’s both legally and biologically difficult to delist two successful ecosystems while leaving four others under different rules. That’s especially true given that one of the reasons why the FWS delisting of Greater Yellowstone grizzlies failed in court was confusion over connectivity between ecosystems.
Cooley and Montana FWP biologist Cecily Costello both reported no new evidence of NCDE and GYE bears traveling between their ecosystems or breeding new genetics into the other population. If those successful ecosystems can’t connect, it doesn’t bode well for them providing support to the struggling ones.
As to moves for delisting just the NCDE bears or the larger Lower 48 population, lots of legal questions remain from the most recent court loss. While that case only applied to the Yellowstone bears, the answers could affect the future of NCDE and other ecosystem bears as well.
“We still have work to do,” Cooley said. “I know people want to know what the next steps are, but we do not have next steps yet. The new administration isn’t quite up to speed on grizzly bears yet.”