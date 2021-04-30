Grizzly delisting beset by legal questions, tourist pressure

Rampaging recreation trends, new restrictions from the Legislature and unresolved social direction beset Northern Continental Divide grizzlies this summer.

“The crush of humanity that showed up last year will be back,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Supervisor Jim Williams said of the coming summer tourist season.

“A lot of these folks have never lived with an elk before, let alone a bear. And the demand to provide all sorts of crazy opportunities on the forest is just going to grow.”

On Friday, Williams addressed a committee of grizzly managers who oversee the approximately 1,000 bears inhabiting the mountains from Glacier National Park south to Missoula, including the Flathead and Blackfeet Indian reservations. That’s one of the most successful of six grizzly recovery ecosystems in the Northwest.

The bear managers, working through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, have the task of helping grizzlies coexist with those vacationers, politicians and industries that also have interest in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.