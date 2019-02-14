Critics of a resolution asking Congress to remove the grizzly bear from the endangered species list attacked its scientific accuracy Thursday, while proponents said it needed to protect people and livestock.
The Legislature’s Senate Fish and Wildlife Committee heard two hours of testimony on S.J. 6 by Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Libby. It would also tell Congress to block further court review of the grizzly’s Endangered Species Act status. The committee members did not vote Thursday.
“It’s a great day to celebrate the success of the recovered population of this magnificent beast we call the grizzly bear,” Cuffe said in his opening remarks. “I suggest it’s time to release the grizzly bear from ES list on a statewide basis. It’s in no need of federal protection. The state of Montana is prepared to manage the grizzly.”
But National Wildlife Federation representative Nick Gevock said Cuffe’s proposal would likely fail a court challenge because it declared all grizzlies in the state had reached recovery status.
“You can’t delist on state lines,” Gevock said. “I realize that’s not the intent of the sponsor, but that’s what would happen. And it sends a wrong message to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that we aren’t committed to long-term conservation. That could hurt our position in court.”
FWS listed all grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. Its subsequent conservation plans listed six ecosystems where grizzlies could recover. Two of those, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, are entirely within Montana’s borders. But the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which holds about 750 grizzlies, spreads across parts of Idaho and Wyoming as well as Montana. The Bitterroot Ecosystem, which has no resident grizzlies, straddles the Montana-Idaho border. Cuffe’s resolution also mentions the Selkirk Ecosystem, which doesn’t touch Montana but harbors transplanted grizzlies from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.
The service twice proposed delisting Greater Yellowstone grizzlies in 2007 and 2017, but both efforts failed in court. It was planning to release a delisting rule for the northern Continental Divide grizzlies at the end of 2018, but the latest court loss postponed that plan.
In the most recent decision, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled the service had not proved that removing federal protections from a productive ecosystem like the Greater Yellowstone would not harm struggling ecosystems like the Cabinet-Yaak.
In response, Cuffe questioned how anyone knew what the true grizzly capacity of the Cabinet-Yaak was. He argued turning grizzly management over to Montana would get better answers to such questions.
Both friends and foes of Cuffe’s measure agreed grizzly bear numbers have grown significantly since 1975. While protection advocates said the bear was not ready for proposed hunting seasons, others said human safety risks were growing too great. For example, Austin James of Citizens for Balanced Use predicted that berry pickers “could consider themselves extreme-sports enthusiasts” because of the increased risk of encountering grizzlies in the woods.
“It’s time to take off the shackles of those who are trying to defend their lives and their livelihoods,” Austin said.
Retired Thompson Falls wildlife biologist Paul Fielder said the federal grizzly recovery plans had not been updated for 25 years, and the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service were “old science” when making road-closure decisions on public lands.
“I don’t know if we can trust the process in place right now to get them delisted,” Fielder said. “We’ve got to go through Congress.”
While not directly refuting Fielder, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Program Director Ken MacDonald told the committee each recovery zone had a conservation strategy and a post-delisting management plan. FWP formally adopted parts of the NCDE conservation strategy as state policy last fall. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem had conservation strategies attached to both its 2007 and 2017 delisting rules.
Retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly recovery coordinator Chris Servheen warned that just because Rocky Mountain gray wolves had been delisted by congressional action in 2011, that didn’t make it a good tactic to try again with grizzly bears.
“It is a violation of the intent of the Endangered Species Act to have Congress intervene” as the resolution requests, Servheen said. “They will eventually get to recovered status. There’s no need for political intervention in the grizzly recovery program.”