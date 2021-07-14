Grizzly DNA matches suspect in fatal Montana mauling

DNA from the grizzly bear killed near Ovando last week matches samples taken from the scene where a camper was killed three days earlier, according to state analysts.

The 417-pound, 4-year-old male grizzly was suspected of killing Leah Davis Lokan, 65, a bicycle camper from Chico, California on July 6. It also raided two chicken coops in the Ovando area.

Wildlife managers set a culvert trap and stationed a federal Wildlife Services agent by one of the coops about two miles away from Ovando. The bear came to the scene on July 9 and was killed.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said the grizzly appeared to be in good condition. DNA samples from the bear matched a saliva sample at the attack scene as well as the two chicken coops.

Some local residents had surmised the bear may have been injured and was seeking out atypical food sources. Lemon said the necropsy didn’t find evidence of that.

“Once we went through the carcass, there didn’t appear to be any obvious injury,” Lemon said on Wednesday. “On the video we saw, it didn’t appear to be injured at all. Young bears like that can appear kind of lanky, but it had a good fat layer and had nothing physical wrong with it.”