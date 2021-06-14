Grizzly managers face changing trends at summer meeting

Grizzly bear managers have a lot to digest at their summer meeting this week after big political and practical shifts in the past year.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meets virtually on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing together land and wildlife managers from Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington and a constellation of regional and local officials.

They gather as the U.S. Interior Department leadership has switched from President Donald Trump’s Secretary David Bernhardt, who focused on grizzly conflict reduction by expanding bear removal, to President Joe Biden’s Secretary Deb Haaland, who has voiced more support for grizzly protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wednesday’s session features a status assessment from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley. FWS recently completed a five-year review of the grizzly’s ESA recovery progress, and concluded it still warranted federal protection.