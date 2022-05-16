Grizzly managers gather for new bear numbers

Montana grizzly bear managers convene on Thursday to assess how many bears roam the Northern Rocky Mountains and how they’re affecting human neighbors.

The meeting comes as governors of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all pushed for removing federal protections from grizzlies, which have been listed as a threatened species since 1975. New data from 2021 grizzly population surveys in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem will be available, along with an update on efforts to use some of those grizzlies to augment populations in other regions where genetic diversity is low.

The NCDE has the largest grizzly concentration of the six recovery areas overseen by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. More than 1,000 grizzlies are estimated to inhabit the mountains between Glacier National Park and the southern end of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Some have started to ramble beyond the 5.7 million-acre recovery area into places such as the upper Missouri River watershed and the Ninemile Valley west of Missoula. A few NCDE grizzlies have also been reported in the Bitterroot Recovery Area along the Montana-Idaho border and the Cabinet-Yaak Recovery Area of northwest Montana.

However, no grizzlies have yet made the connection between the NCDE and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem recovery area surrounding Yellowstone National Park. That area has the second-largest grizzly concentration, also estimated at close to 1,000 bears.

The NCDE Subcommittee includes representatives from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Blackfeet and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes; U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service; state and federal livestock agencies, and the Montana Department of Transportation.

Thursday’s meeting takes place in the Flathead National Forest Supervisor’s office at 650 Wolfpack Way, Kalispell, and will also be live-streamed. Agenda information and remote meeting access details are available at https://igbconline.org/committees/northern-continental-divide/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.