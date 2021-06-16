Grizzly managers ponder complicated summer

The Wyoming Highway Patrol does not have enough personnel to dedicate someone to all-day Togwotee Pass management, and Game and Fish wardens don’t have traffic violation jurisdiction. Grand Teton National Park as well as the Shoshone and Bridger-Teton national forests also have personnel trying to help.

“If nothing happens on day 15, we won’t swoop in with traps,” Cooley said. “We’ll evaluate and see what happens next. People believe we’re going to move in and kill her. We have no plans to do that unless something drastic changes with her behavior.”

Expanding grizzly populations, burgeoning tourist activity and increasing conflicts with livestock producers this year have the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee rethinking its workplan for the coming years. For example, a new requirement by the Montana State Legislature ordering the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to pre-approve relocation sites for captured grizzly bears will set off a complex series of conversations with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which shares oversight of wildlife in the Bitterroot Grizzly Recovery Area on the Montana-Idaho border.

Moving bears into those mountains would also involve the IGBC subcommittees of the Bitterroot, Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide recovery areas, each of which encompasses a half-dozen or more agencies.