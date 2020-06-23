Grizzly meeting starts Wednesday, with loooong intermission

The summer session of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meets on the 24th of June and the 24th — wait for it — of July.
The typically two-day gathering of grizzly policy makers takes a month-long intermission this year due to the challenge of pandemic-protective travel concerns. Because that makes the regular summer field trip physically impossible, and no one wants to sit for two consecutive six-hour video conferences, the IGBC executive committee decided to take the slow approach.
That will give the leaders of wildlife and land management agencies from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Canada and the U.S. federal government lots of time to consider new trends in how grizzlies are dying in the places where their population recoveries have been strongest.
“The number of conflicts and mortalities have increased in these areas, primarily as a function of population recovery and expansion,” IGBC past chairman Matt Hogan wrote before the meeting. “Although this trend was expected, and mortalities have not exceeded sustainable levels to date, these issues have generated interest among a wide range of stakeholders and merit further attention.”
Wednesday’s mortality discussion comes a week after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks agents caught and killed a subadult grizzly bear five miles west of Shelby. The bear had been involved in several conflicts between Ethridge and Ledger this spring, raiding spilled grain, livestock carcasses, and barbecue grills near homes. It had also apparently lost enough fear of humans to approach two house windows and one person standing on a porch, according to FWP reports.
Grizzlies moving east from Montana’s major recovery area, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, have been a major concern for ranchers and landowners east of the Rocky Mountain Front. As a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act, grizzlies may not be hunted and can only be killed in defense of life or property, or by official management action. This year, bears have been recorded 120 air-miles east of the Rockies.
Wednesday’s IGBC virtual meeting will also include updates on how pandemic complications have affected agency operations, field seasons, conflict management and recreation services. Representatives of the Bitterroot, North Cascades, Selkirk/Cabinet-Yaak, Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems will present reports on their local bear populations and trends. And the committee’s education and outreach specialists will discuss efforts to standardize rules for safe co-existence with grizzlies throughout the recovery areas.
The virtual meeting will be open to the public through the IGBC’s website http://igbconline.org/meeting-calendar/. The webinar ID is 947 1501 5227 and the password is 423811. Dial-in participants can connect at 646-558-8656
It runs from 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. with public comments accepted starting at 4:45 p.m. The agenda for the July portion of the meeting has not been set yet.
