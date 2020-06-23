Grizzly meeting starts Wednesday, with loooong intermission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The summer session of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meets on the 24th of June and the 24th — wait for it — of July.

The typically two-day gathering of grizzly policy makers takes a month-long intermission this year due to the challenge of pandemic-protective travel concerns. Because that makes the regular summer field trip physically impossible, and no one wants to sit for two consecutive six-hour video conferences, the IGBC executive committee decided to take the slow approach.

That will give the leaders of wildlife and land management agencies from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Canada and the U.S. federal government lots of time to consider new trends in how grizzlies are dying in the places where their population recoveries have been strongest.

“The number of conflicts and mortalities have increased in these areas, primarily as a function of population recovery and expansion,” IGBC past chairman Matt Hogan wrote before the meeting. “Although this trend was expected, and mortalities have not exceeded sustainable levels to date, these issues have generated interest among a wide range of stakeholders and merit further attention.”