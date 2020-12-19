Grizzly reintroduction plan headed to court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Interior officials then reopened a public comment period on the plan in 2019, and a year later, new Interior Secretary Bernhardt announced a decision to “discontinue the proposal to develop and implement a grizzly bear restoration plan for the North Cascades Ecosystem” and terminate the EIS work. Bernhardt’s announcement was praised by some Washington congress members and local ranchers.

However, it was also challenged by a wide range of local wildlife advocates and conservation groups. The Center for Biological Diversity warned the Interior Department it intended to sue in July, and last week carried through on the challenge.

“The Trump administration’s purely political decision to axe this conservation program was a massive blow to the grizzly bear recovery program,” CBD attorney Andrea Zaccardi wrote in an email statement. “We’re hopeful that our lawsuit will put grizzly bears in the North Cascades back on the road to recovery.

“Grizzly bears once thrived in the North Cascades and they could again, but only if the feds do their job,” Zaccardi added. “Abandonment of efforts to restore bears to this area would ensure the local extinction of grizzlies in Washington. We’re not going to let that happen.”