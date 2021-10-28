Grizzly relocation maps draws critics

Where do you put a grizzly bear, once you’ve caught it?

In response to a new state law, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear managers produced a set of maps showing where they might release grizzlies captured during their official duties. On Thursday, the state Fish and Game Commission sent the maps out for public comment.

Judging by the speakers who came in person to critique the plan, the final decision in December won’t be easy.

Senate Bill 337 requires the commission to pre-approve the relocation site list, and prohibits FWP bear managers from relocating a grizzly captured for causing conflict if it is outside a federal recovery zone. State agents can still trap the bears suspected of killing livestock or other conflicts. But if no federal agent is available to move the bear to a release site, it might have to be killed in the trap.

Grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states have had “threatened” status under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1975. To help them, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other state and federal agencies created six recovery zones, four of which are completely or partially in Montana.

They include the 8,900-square-mile Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem from Glacier National Park to Lincoln; the 9,209-square-mile Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem surrounding Yellowstone National Park in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho; the 2,800-square-mile Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem in northwest Montana; and the 5,830-square-mile Bitterroot Ecosystem on the Montana-Idaho border.

While grizzly recovery efforts and research are concentrated on those ecosystems, the bears themselves are wildlife free to roam as deer and mountain lions can. However, several speakers at Thursday’s meeting suggested grizzlies should be treated differently outside those ecosystem boundaries.

“We’re concerned about the proximity to farms, ranches and communities, and the excessive amount of grizzlies we have roaming now,” said Trina Jo Bradley, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Front Ranch Lands Group. “The focus needs to be on lethal removal, rather than moving the problem to someone else’s backyard.”

“You should release only to recovery zones, as the Legislature intended,” state Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, told the commissioners. “That’s what they were set up for. If they are too full, that’s an inadequacy of the Endangered Species Act.”

That misunderstands the purpose of recovery zones, according to Montana Wildlife Federation vice president Chris Servheen, who led the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s grizzly recovery effort for 35 years.

“That’s a basic confusion some people have, that we want to confine grizzly bears to recovery zones,” Servheen said. “Grizzlies are a native species to be found anywhere throughout most of western Montana. The majority of grizzly habitat is outside recovery zones. To imply that grizzly bears are supposed to be inside and not supposed to be outside, is misrepresentation of the entire recovery program.”

In discussion with commissioners, FWP Administrator Ken McDonald said the relocation list included places both inside and outside recovery zones. He added that the choice of where to put a captured grizzly was made on a case-by-case basis. Managers would not release one in a drainage where a trail crew was working, for example.

FWP also wants to consider long-term grizzly policy in its relocation, McDonald said. Federal courts have blocked two recent attempts to delist grizzlies from the Endangered Species Act, in part because isolated populations risk declining genetic diversity. That might be resolved by releasing captured bears from the Northern Continental Divide to the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, as is currently done between the NCDE and the Cabinet-Yaak.

Fielder and other critics of relocation told the commissioners that releasing grizzlies might hurt wolf trappers. The 2021 Legislature also liberalized wolf harvest by removing quotas, allowing snaring and night-hunting with lights and other measures.

“If you take bears from one location and put them in a different location, that’s going to restrict trappers’ ability to get into those locations because now the bears are there,” said Tim McKenrick of the Montana Trappers Association.

Sarah Lundstrum of the National Parks Conservation Association praised the relocation site maps and suggested some additions. Having more options would make it easier for bear managers to quickly resolve a capture with less stress to the captured animal, she said.

“We’d like to see more relocation sites on the northern end of the Greater Yellowstone and west toward the Beaverhead,” Lundstrum said. “That would support genetic connectivity with grizzlies in the NCDE, by supporting natural connectivity on the farthest edges of the recovery areas. We also need relocation sites in the Bitterroot, so we can return bears captured within it or on the edge of it.”

The Bitterroot Ecosystem has seen growing grizzly presence, according to Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee reports. However, the area currently has no confirmed resident grizzlies. A grizzly captured on a golf course near Stevensville in 2018 had to be relocated to the NCDE because no Bitterroot release sites had been authorized.

Federal FWS officials said on Wednesday they plan to contract with some non-FWP wildlife managers to handle grizzly transport after the state restriction takes effect in March 2022. FWS relocations would also not be limited to the release sites approved by the Montana Fish and Game Commission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.