Grizzly report sets big workload for state

That increase, and grizzlies’ expansion out of remote mountains and national parks to more populated ranch and farmland, was concerning to some members of the Montana Legislature’s Environmental Quality Council, which reviewed the recommendations on Thursday.

“I really worry about some kid getting mauled and killed by a grizzly because there are so many more of them and their range has expanded,” EQC member Rep. Bradley Hamlett, D-Cascade said. “Do you feel a limited hunting season will have some effect with bears learning to stay more away from human habitation, or not?”

The Grizzly Advisory Council’s answer is essentially “No.” While the 18 members could not come to consensus on whether to recommend a grizzly hunting season, they did all agree to state “hunting is not likely to be an effective tool for conflict prevention or reduction.”

“There’s all kinds of science out there that hunting does not reduce the conflicts with grizzly bears,” advisory council member Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation said. However, he added there is lots of evidence that grizzlies can be discouraged from approaching people’s homes or food sources through careful garbage management, range-riders, carcass pick-up, and bear-aware behavior.