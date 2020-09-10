Grizzly report sets big workload for state

Dealing with grizzly bears will be Montana’s privilege and challenge for years to come, and a new report looks at how that may play out.
“It used to be even four years ago, the discussion around grizzly bears was all centered around listing or delisting,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Martha Williams said on Thursday, shortly after receiving the Grizzly Bear Advisory Council’s final recommendations. “What this council has helped to do is talk about what does it mean for Montana to have a recovered grizzly bear population? How do we in Montana help people and bears? For me it shifts the focus to what we need to be talking about — how do we manage bears?”
To guide that discussion, last year Gov. Steve Bullock convened an 18-member council to identify the big issues, voice community concerns, and draft a set of recommendations for a statewide grizzly management strategy. The group met 15 times and received more than 16,000 public comments along with scientific reports, agency presentations, and legal analyses.
Montana’s state animal has been under Endangered Species Act protection since 1975. The federal government has tried twice to delist some grizzly bears in the past decade, losing court challenges both times. Since listing as a threatened species, grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states have expanded from less than 600 to approximately 2,000 today. Nearly all of them live in Montana or the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem at the intersection of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
That increase, and grizzlies’ expansion out of remote mountains and national parks to more populated ranch and farmland, was concerning to some members of the Montana Legislature’s Environmental Quality Council, which reviewed the recommendations on Thursday.
“I really worry about some kid getting mauled and killed by a grizzly because there are so many more of them and their range has expanded,” EQC member Rep. Bradley Hamlett, D-Cascade said. “Do you feel a limited hunting season will have some effect with bears learning to stay more away from human habitation, or not?”
The Grizzly Advisory Council’s answer is essentially “No.” While the 18 members could not come to consensus on whether to recommend a grizzly hunting season, they did all agree to state “hunting is not likely to be an effective tool for conflict prevention or reduction.”
“There’s all kinds of science out there that hunting does not reduce the conflicts with grizzly bears,” advisory council member Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation said. However, he added there is lots of evidence that grizzlies can be discouraged from approaching people’s homes or food sources through careful garbage management, range-riders, carcass pick-up, and bear-aware behavior.
The report includes an appendix with a split list of reasons in favor of and opposed to hunting grizzlies. Grizzly researcher and council critic Dave Mattson called the overall report biased toward hunters and agriculture producers, but even he acknowledged the “process served at least one useful purpose by encouraging participants to flesh out arguments for and against hunting in a forum that allowed more-or-less systematic debate(.)”
The pro-hunting column begins by noting that no grizzly hunt can take place until the bear is delisted from Endangered Species Act protection. It adds that “offering regulated hunting of grizzly bears could solicit, build and retain support for continued grizzly bear management from the sportsmen groups who have historically funded the wildlife management programs.”
The opposition column states that “public comments made to the GBAC show that hunting of grizzly bears is a highly divisive issue” that “will not remedy the financial needs of FWP for grizzly bear management and could jeopardize public support for alternative funding mechanisms.”
Council member Michele Dieterich said an important part of the recommendations was something that wasn’t put in. The members agreed not to draw hard lines on a map where grizzly bears can and can’t be allowed in Montana. The issue matters because while Montana grizzlies are concentrated in the mountains along the Continental Divide, they are roaming hundreds of miles beyond their strongholds and are evolutionarily adapted to Montana’s eastern prairies, which they haven’t inhabited for more than a century.
“The members were very concerned about that — how to help people who’ve never dealt with grizzly bears before,” Dieterich said. “We’re going to need a lot of resources. It’s expensive to get bear- resistant garbage containers throughout Montana. It’s expensive to educate and work with communities to make them bear-wise.”
In the end, the report’s central recommendation is that Montana must get to work co-existing with its state animal. While the Grizzly Bear Advisory Council officially presented its findings to Gov. Bullock, it asks many others for help.
“They came up with the statement in the preamble that grizzly bear conservation is a shared responsibility,” FWP Director Williams said. “That goes to the legislative branch, the budget policy implementation at the department level, and coordination amongst the federal agencies and tribes and land owners and NGOs and communities. It’s exciting to have it. I’m grateful for their work.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.