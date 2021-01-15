Grizzly shooting conviction remanded on appeal

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has remanded the conviction of a Bigfork man who shot three young grizzly bears in May 2014, citing legal errors.
Dan Calvert Wallen was convicted in April 2015 of three counts of unlawfully taking a threatened species. At the time, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch said Wallen, who claimed self-defense, undermined his own credibility by changing his story and omitting information.
And while the appeals court did not review the conviction, it included in its opinion on the legal error that “there is sufficient evidence to convict.”
Wallen appealed his conviction twice. The first time it was sent back to district court for a retrial. This time, the 9th Circuit remanded his conviction and sent it back to the district court on a legal error. This means that the appeals court judges did not make a determination on whether the conviction was correct, and the district court judge may still convict Wallen.
Court documents show that Wallen told multiple versions of what happened on the night he shot the three grizzly bears. First Wallen told a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigator that he’d shot one grizzly bear by accident while it was walking away from his chicken coop. He claimed he only meant to scare the bear.
When a warden returned the next day for a call about another shot grizzly, Wallen said before the incident with the first grizzly bear, he’d shot at two other bears while they were in his chicken coop.
Two days after the shootings, Wallen told a FWS special agent he was in fear for his life when he shot the bears and they weren’t in his chicken coop at the time.