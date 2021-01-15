Grizzly shooting conviction remanded on appeal

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has remanded the conviction of a Bigfork man who shot three young grizzly bears in May 2014, citing legal errors.

Dan Calvert Wallen was convicted in April 2015 of three counts of unlawfully taking a threatened species. At the time, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch said Wallen, who claimed self-defense, undermined his own credibility by changing his story and omitting information.

And while the appeals court did not review the conviction, it included in its opinion on the legal error that “there is sufficient evidence to convict.”

Wallen appealed his conviction twice. The first time it was sent back to district court for a retrial. This time, the 9th Circuit remanded his conviction and sent it back to the district court on a legal error. This means that the appeals court judges did not make a determination on whether the conviction was correct, and the district court judge may still convict Wallen.