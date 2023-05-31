Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wildlife officials are seeking information after a grizzly bear was shot and killed near Noxon.

Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Tuesday that a grizzly bear was found dead on May 24 around the South Fork of Bull River near Berray Mountain and Berray Mountain Road (Forest Road 2272) north of Noxon. Officials determined that the bear, which has a tracking collar, was shot and killed the evening of May 16. The bear was not known to have been involved in any conflicts.

That would likely put the grizzly in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, one of the least-populated grizzly bear recovery areas overseen by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzlies have threatened status under the Endangered Species Act and may not be killed or harassed without federal authorization. The Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem has approximately 50 grizzlies, compared to the nearly 1,000 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystem recovery areas.

Grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states have been listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act since 1975. Killing a grizzly bear is generally allowed only for wildlife management purposes conducted by wildlife officials, such as euthanizing sick bears or habitual conflict bears, or when done in self-defense.

FWP is seeking information about the killing and solicited anonymous tips with possible rewards.

"Wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads provided by the public," the agency stated. "Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to a conviction."